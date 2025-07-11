Trump Orders ICE to Arrest Brick-Throwing Activists

President Donald Trump was so horrified at the violent behavior of anti-ICE activists that he witnessed Friday that he is urging federal officers to arrest any protesters who pose a threat to them.

This is a demand of the law anyway, which makes resistance to or intimidation of federal officers a crime. But now Trump has endorsed the arrest of any thug throwing rocks or bricks, giving the green light to agents and making it clear to cowardly leftist rioters that they will face consequences for their actions.

Trump had gone to Texas to visit people and areas impacted by the devastating flooding in the central region of the state. In a Friday evening Truth Social post, Trump furiously explained, “I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle. Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER.”

That’s Democrats, the party of violence and lawlessness ever since the early 19th century.

Trump added, “Therefore, I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and Border Czar, Tom Homan, to instruct all ICE, Homeland Security, or any other Law Enforcement Officer who is on the receiving end of thrown rocks, bricks, or any other form of assault, to stop their car, and arrest these SLIMEBALLS, using whatever means is necessary to do so.”

He ended in his usual all-caps style, “I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public. I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

According to 18 U.S. Code § 111, anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with” designated federal officers has committed a criminal offense. If you assault the officer with a deadly weapon, you could face up to 20 years in prison.

The leftist chaos is not spontaneous, but by design. Victor Davis Hanson recently told Glenn Beck, “I think we underestimate the significance of the George Floyd 5 months of rioting. They had arrested 14,000 people. The [rioters] had done $2 to $3 billion of damage, 1,500[+] police officers injured, 35 killed.”

.@VDHanson addresses the increase in leftist violence, like the ICE facility ambush: “We underestimate the significance of the George Floyd 5 months of rioting…95% of those people were let go, and that sent a message…they really don’t believe there’s consequences to that." pic.twitter.com/V2ROg2B9nz — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 9, 2025

The rioters “torched [a] courthouse, police precinct[s], historic [buildings] — and …95% of those people were let go, and that sent a message that Donald Trump is in a no-win situation, so these people thought, ‘we’ll cause so much tumult that if he brings out federal troops, he's a Nazi. But if he doesn't, then he looks impotent and can't control the chaos.’” And since the formula appeared to work so well in 2020, they are trying it again in 2025. Hopefully, this time, it will backfire on them in a major way.

