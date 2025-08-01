The Morning Briefing: Gender Sanity Is Slowly Returning to the World of Sports

Top O' the Briefing

We talk a lot lately about the huge shifts in the culture that we've been seeing this year, which have been truly remarkable. The news this past week has been full of stories about an attractive woman in a jeans commercial. That wouldn't have been news at all throughout most of the modern media era, because using a good-looking female to sell a product has been a cornerstone of advertising since the days of printed catalogues.

Leftists have been twisting society into knots with their lunacy for a long time. The fundamental transformation accelerated under the Biden puppet presidency. Their complete rejection of biology and "you will be made to care" approach to all things transgender really got out of hand. The sports world was turned into tawdry spectacle with biological males competing in women's sports. Anyone who objected to the blatant unfairness of it all was, of course, called a bigot.

President Trump has taken direct aim at righting this wrong with an executive order, and it's been very successful. He had a direct hand in getting the University of Pennsylvania to change its policy on transgender athletes. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that transgender "women" will no longer be allowed to compete in women's sports.

Now an international governing body has firmed up its rules regarding women's sports, which Catherine wrote about yesterday:

World Athletics is now standing up to transgender insanity, insisting on a test to prove an individual’s DNA is female before competing against other women. On July 30, the World Athletics Council announced its new rules effective September 2025, meaning that the rules apply to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Member Federations are now required to test athletes to ensure biological males are not competing in the women’s categories. There is an exception for biological males with certain extremely rare sexual development disorders, however, which could potentially cause problems later.

This obviously isn't a result of Trump's executive order, but that is what got this ball rolling. We are no longer being forced to praise an alternative-reality which posits that our eyes are lying to us. It's still stunning to think of just how dystopian and surreal the Democrats' version of the real world is.

The cultural shifts are happening so rapidly because most people have been yearning for a return to relative normalcy. Progressives think "normal" is a dirty word. They have to in order to pretend that it's fair for a man to compete against women or that obesity is healthy for their "body positivity" fetish.

We're undergoing a massive, necessary societal correction. It is a blessed relief to not have to indulge the whims of leftists who are reality-averse. This wouldn't be possible without President Trump's bold, zero you-know-whats to give approach to undoing the Biden nightmare. This is no time for timidity. It's been fun to see Trump's toughness start to take hold in the GOP.

Let's hope that lasts.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I haven't gotten to the Mailbag of Magnificence for the last two Fridays, so I will do a special Monday edition to kick off next week. Have a great weekend, everyone!

