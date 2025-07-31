‘Ethnic Cleansing’: Israel Decries Syrian Massacre

While many governments falsely accuse Israel of genocide, the Israeli government seems to be the only one vocally decrying and raising awareness about the actual ethnic cleansing going on in Syria.

Nearly 1,500 civilians are dead and many thousands more are displaced as the Syrian jihadi government joins Muslim Bedouins in massacring Druze and Christians in Syria. But Western so-called democracies are so busy rushing to recognize a state of Palestine (which has never existed and should not exist) while smearing Israel with antisemitic accusations that they are too busy to notice the real attempted genocide occurring in that area of the world, just as they don’t pay attention to the Christians being murdered in multiple other African and Asian countries. Genocide is occurring, but not in the Gaza Strip.

The state of Israel on Thursday highlighted the plight of the religious groups being killed by Muslim jihadis in Syria on X. “While the world remains silent, a massacre is devastating Syria’s Druze community,” Israel accused. “Systematic ethnic cleansing is being carried out in Sweida — entire villages destroyed, families torn apart.”

It added the most current numbers available as of the post’s publication on July 31, numbers that have already increased since then:

1,400 civilians killed 170,000 displaced 552 kidnapped or missing

Israel, the post affirmed, “stands with our Druze brothers and sisters. Their suffering must not be ignored.”

According to the website (“Sweida Massacre”) to which Israel linked, the casualty numbers had already increased since the time Israel wrote its post. The website estimated around 1,800 civilians killed and some 200,000 displaced. Another 200 people were specifically “executed,” while around 570 are missing or kidnapped. The “Sweida Massacre” site estimated $100 million in financial damage, too, due to the attacks.

Furthermore, up to 85,000 households don’t have electricity or water, and five hospitals are now out of service. Disturbingly, 39 villages are reported to be totally destroyed. This truly is attempted genocide. Above video clips, the website describes the terrorist nightmare:

In July 2025, once the assault began, Suwayda [Syria] was plunged into chaos and horror. The following footages document the immediate aftermath: shattered homes, devastated families, wounded survivors, and, most tragically, the murdered and executed innocents—men, women, and children whose lives were brutally taken.

Unfortunately, if governments do not see a way to blame Israel for a massacre, they are likely to ignore it. The point is not to stop bloodshed, but rather to gang up on the world’s only Jewish state. That is also why you are not likely to hear a lot in mainstream media about the horrific slaughter at a Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, especially since the culprits were Muslim jihadis.

The Trump administration was unsanctioning the Syrian jihadi government in hopes it would reform. It has not. America needs to join Israel in calling attention to this horrific crime ongoing in Syria.

