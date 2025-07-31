Trump Discusses the ‘Complexities’ of a Mexico Deal

Having just concluded major, lucrative trade deals with South Korea and the European Union, Donald Trump is still hashing out issues with Mexico before finalizing an agreement.

Because Mexico is such a source of illegal drug and human trafficking into America, because we share a border that can be used for fueling both great prosperity and significant harm, Trump declared that making a deal with that country is more complicated than making trade deals with other nations that are not such close neighbors and not so immediate a risk.

As usual, Trump informed Americans of the progress of trade negotiations on his Truth Social platform. “I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other,” the president began on an optimistic note.

But the disagreements are not fully resolved, Trump clarified. “The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border. We have agreed to extend, for a 90 Day period, the exact same Deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% Fentanyl Tariff, 25% Tariff on Cars, and 50% Tariff on Steel, Aluminum, and Copper.”

Trump is particularly targeting copper imports right now, in an effort to combat potential national security risks and strengthen American copper mining/processing. All imports of semi-finished copper products will now carry a 50% tariff, the Trump White House announced yesterday. Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will also now require high-quality copper scrap produced in America to be sold here, and they likewise insist that copper input materials made in the U.S. be sold here as of 2027.

Continuing his statement on the Mexican negotiations, Trump wrote, “Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many. We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90 Day period of time, or longer.”

Trump listed a whole slew of administration officials present for the negotiations, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Also present were Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lutnick, United States Trade Representative and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and United States Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

The president concluded, “There will be continued cooperation on the Border as it relates to all aspects of Security, including Drugs, Drug Distribution, and Illegal Immigration into the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump is also planning to negotiate a trade deal with our number one enemy, Communist China, which can and does present at least as much of a risk as Mexico, if not more. No doubt more information on these critical negotiations will become public in the coming weeks.

