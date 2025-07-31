Justin Trudeau Kissed a Girl and He Liked It!?

When former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, announced they were splitting up a couple of years ago, I'll admit, I thought his next romantic move might not be with a lady. I mean, he gives off big lip gloss energy, if you know what I mean.

Pretty sure @JustinTrudeau is gay. No wonder his wife just left after 18 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/fLue8BzN6b — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) August 6, 2023

(Not that there's anything wrong with that.)

But if his recent activity tells you anything, Trudeau has found himself a new woman straight out of Hollywood. It seems as if the PM and pop singer Katy Perry are having themselves a hot girl summer. Whether it's a romantic thing or they're just girlfriends who do lunch and get their nails done together... or he just needed some kind of PR stunt to keep his name in the headlines is up for debate. I'll present the evidence we have so far, and you can be the judge.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported — and provided footage — of the glittery gal pals sharing a meal and a few laughs during an intimate dinner at a "swanky restaurant" in Montreal. The restaurant staff claims there was no PDA, but the duo shared several dishes, including lobster, while they sipped cocktails surrounded by security.

#KatyPerry is saying "bon appétit" to #JustinTrudeau ... as the pair was seen chowing down at a swanky restaurant in Montreal.#Exclusive video at the 🔗HERE: https://t.co/5zuWZzOdMc pic.twitter.com/E30ll0cflJ — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

But wait, there's more. TMZ later reported that before the big dinner, the two had been out on a stroll with Perry's pup in Montreal's Mount Royal Park. Trudeau walked her back to her hotel after the fact, and about an hour later, they headed to the restaurant. (I wonder who takes longer to get ready?)

Check out these pics TMZ snagged -- Justin Trudeau could. not. stop grinning as he strolled with Katy Perry down Montreal's Mount Royal park on Monday



More: https://t.co/1yZ3KsoWkD pic.twitter.com/UCz4SB1xS2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

But wait, there's even more. Apparently, the two went to Montreal’s Taverne Atlantic and had "drinks on the terrace" later that day. TMZ claims Trudeau had his "arm practically welded to Katy’s waist as they left."

TMZ releases photo of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau having a drink on terrace. pic.twitter.com/GZTYgLDBKj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

So, you may be thinking that was it. Just a long day of hanging out, walking dogs, having drinks and lobster, etc., but you would be wrong. Because last night, Trudeau showed up at Perry's concert — she's currently in Canada as part of her "Lifetimes" tour — and looked like he was smitten. Whether he was admiring her costumes or falling in love, it's hard to tell.

justin trudeau looking at katy perry like that😭



pic.twitter.com/tBNPpJuluI — kanishk (@kaxishk) July 31, 2025

He apparently even knew the words to the songs. Of course he did. This is the same man who was dancing the night away at a Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burned back in November.

Justin Trudeau singing along to “Firework” at Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour. pic.twitter.com/tIqHs4Psfa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2025

For those of you who don't know, Katy Perry is a 40-year-old Christian singer-turned-pop-star who was married to Russell Brand for a couple of years and who just recently left a nearly decade-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

She also fancies herself an astronaut because she went to space for four minutes a few months ago.

Katy Perry lands safely and kisses the ground after Blue Origin space trip.



She sang "What a Wonderful World" while in the space capsule. pic.twitter.com/1tdQ4FVvzL — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 14, 2025

Anyway, I have no idea what's really going on with this Sparkle Squad, but if they are the world's hot new power couple, I can't think of two people who deserve each other more.

first footage of katy perry in space 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tAVo3YjAw0 — welp. (@YSLONIKA) April 14, 2025

This video of Trudeau dancing on stage in India is just too much. #Peoplekind deserve better. pic.twitter.com/Wm9T2DU2ul — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 24, 2018

