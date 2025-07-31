Justin Trudeau Kissed a Girl and He Liked It!?

Sarah Anderson | 12:18 PM on July 31, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

When former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, announced they were splitting up a couple of years ago, I'll admit, I thought his next romantic move might not be with a lady. I mean, he gives off big lip gloss energy, if you know what I mean. 

(Not that there's anything wrong with that.) 

But if his recent activity tells you anything, Trudeau has found himself a new woman straight out of Hollywood. It seems as if the PM and pop singer Katy Perry are having themselves a hot girl summer. Whether it's a romantic thing or they're just girlfriends who do lunch and get their nails done together... or he just needed some kind of PR stunt to keep his name in the headlines is up for debate. I'll present the evidence we have so far, and you can be the judge. 

Earlier this week, TMZ reported — and provided footage — of the glittery gal pals sharing a meal and a few laughs during an intimate dinner at a "swanky restaurant" in Montreal. The restaurant staff claims there was no PDA, but the duo shared several dishes, including lobster, while they sipped cocktails surrounded by security. 

But wait, there's more. TMZ later reported that before the big dinner, the two had been out on a stroll with Perry's pup in Montreal's Mount Royal Park. Trudeau walked her back to her hotel after the fact, and about an hour later, they headed to the restaurant. (I wonder who takes longer to get ready?) 

But wait, there's even more. Apparently, the two went to Montreal’s Taverne Atlantic and had "drinks on the terrace" later that day. TMZ claims Trudeau had his "arm practically welded to Katy’s waist as they left." 

So, you may be thinking that was it. Just a long day of hanging out, walking dogs, having drinks and lobster, etc., but you would be wrong. Because last night, Trudeau showed up at Perry's concert — she's currently in Canada as part of her "Lifetimes" tour — and looked like he was smitten. Whether he was admiring her costumes or falling in love, it's hard to tell. 

He apparently even knew the words to the songs. Of course he did. This is the same man who was dancing the night away at a Taylor Swift concert while Montreal burned back in November. 

For those of you who don't know, Katy Perry is a 40-year-old Christian singer-turned-pop-star who was married to Russell Brand for a couple of years and who just recently left a nearly decade-long relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. 

She also fancies herself an astronaut because she went to space for four minutes a few months ago. 

Anyway, I have no idea what's really going on with this Sparkle Squad, but if they are the world's hot new power couple, I can't think of two people who deserve each other more.   

