Wisconsin School Districts Recommended ‘Trans’ Clinic to Students

Six school districts in Wisconsin have been caught promoting a pediatric “transgender” clinic to students as a health resource.

Defending Education, a parent advocacy and investigative group, announced on July 29 that it had identified six Wisconsin schools districts recommending a “transgender” clinic at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics (UW Health) specifically for kids.

Defending Education named the districts and how many students each has to emphasize just how many children and families are being told this dangerous “clinic” is an admirable health resource. The districts and student numbers are Madison Metropolitan School District (25,247), School District of Beloit (5,098), Monona Grove School District (3,696), School District of Janesville (9,414), Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District (7,059), and DeForest Area School District (4,153).

Based on those numbers, over 54,000 students are being urged to accept the advice and “treatments” provided by the UWHealth clinic. Defending Education slammed the districts:

By providing a pediatric transgender clinic as a resource, these school districts have tacitly endorsed young children being able to socially, medically and surgically transition to another gender. Nowhere on the website does the school district acknowledge that these medical treatments are largely permanent and irreversible.

Children are being sacrificed on the altars of Marxist ideology and/or pure profiteering. Big Pharma and Big Medical make big bucks, woke teachers force kids to accept their false propaganda, and when the young people realize they were lied to, it’s too late to reverse the damage.

UWHealth’s Pediatric and Adolescent Transgender Health (PATH) clinic describes its patients as “gender expansive children and teens.” The PATH clinic frankly and proudly admits to prescribing very harmful puberty blockers and hormone therapy “treatments”:

We educate your family about medical care options and resources for your child. Our team offers a full range of care and support based on the needs of the child and family. This ranges from observation, advocacy, and guidance to puberty suppression and gender-affirming hormone therapy.

Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. Cross-sex hormones can cause young people to suffer grave mental and physical side effects, including infertility and suicidal ideation. And since research shows a majority of young people with gender dysphoria grow out of it, rushing them into supposed “treatments” that permanently change their bodies is unforgivable.

These PATH services would also seem to be provided illegally, since the Trump administration banned such “transgender treatments” for minors. It might be worth bringing UW Health to the attention of the federal authorities for further investigation.

Any doctor telling children they can change their biological sex is flat-out lying. And thanks to the Trump administration, there is redress for such medical malpractice. Since the Trump administration is also working to reform the education system, the Wisconsin school districts recommending the clinic can also hopefully be exposed and held accountable.

