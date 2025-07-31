‘Great Success’: Trump Delighted at South Korea Trade Deal

President Donald Trump has succeeded in opening up another country entirely to American trade in a deal also worth hundreds of billions of dollars in investments.

Advertisement

Trump is evidently feeling triumphant with his series of major trade deals, including with the European Union and Japan, and his optimism is soaring after the latest deal with South Korea.

As usual, Trump announced his news on Truth Social. He posted Wednesday, “I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea. The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President.”

South Korea, in fact, appears to have purchased the good will of the Trump administration at rather a high price, as Trump continued, “Additionally, South Korea will purchase $100 Billion Dollars of LNG, or other Energy products and, further, South Korea has agreed to invest a large sum of money for their Investment purposes. This sum will be announced within the next two weeks when the President of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, comes to the White House for a Bilateral Meeting.”

“This is exactly the sweet spot that President Trump is hitting with trade partner after trade partner and he’s done it tonight with South Korea.”@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer outlines the trade deal between the U.S. and South Korea on the @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/ndc5MkWELn — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 31, 2025

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Trump is feeling very friendly to the new Korean president. “I would also like to congratulate the new President on his Electoral Success,” he stated.

Read Also: U.S. Treasury Sanctions Orwellian Brazilian Judge as Pentagon Fires Biden-Era Censor

Furthermore, Trump added, “It is also agreed that South Korea will be completely OPEN TO TRADE with the United States, and that they will accept American product[s] including Cars and Trucks, Agriculture, etc. We have agreed to a Tariff for South Korea of 15%. America will not be charged a Tariff. I would like to thank the Trade Representatives who came forward today.”

Trump ended his post, “It was an Honor to meet them, and talk about the Great Success of their Country!”

Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was equally proud of the new agreement. He shared his thoughts on X: “These trade deals reflect the clear understanding that President Trump’s tariff and trade agenda has the power to reshape global commerce. I could not be prouder to help deliver on President Trump’s promises to the American people. Trade and tariffs are how we Make America Great Again.”

Advertisement

Read Also: Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Rips Pro-Jihadi UK Government

Tariff revenues hit a high for this year at $150 billion, with $28 billion collected in July, surpassing the June number of $27 billion.

The series of Trump administration trade deals has been a blow in the faces of the leftist economic experts, who were predicting imminent doom and catastrophe when Trump originally imposed his tariffs on other countries. Instead, the tariffs acted as a bargaining chip to compel other nations to come to the negotiating table.

Trump also urged Cambodia and Thailand to make trade deals after brokering a ceasefire between them, as he looks to increase American export customers.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight major trade deals. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.