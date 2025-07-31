World Athletics Requires DNA Test for Female Sport Competition

World Athletics is now standing up to transgender insanity, insisting on a test to prove an individual’s DNA is female before competing against other women.

On July 30, the World Athletics Council announced its new rules effective September 2025, meaning that the rules apply to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. The Member Federations are now required to test athletes to ensure biological males are not competing in the women’s categories. There is an exception for biological males with certain extremely rare sexual development disorders, however, which could potentially cause problems later.

In its press release, World Athletics explained the rule and also how it will be implemented and enforced, encouraging the federations to take responsibility:

All athletes wishing to compete in the female category at the World Championships are required to undergo a once-in-a-lifetime test for the SRY gene – a reliable proxy for determining biological sex. This is to be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test, whichever is more convenient.

Sebastian Coe, the president of the World Athletics Council, said, “The philosophy that we hold dear in World Athletics is the protection and the promotion of the integrity of women's sport. It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling. The test to confirm biological sex is a very important step in ensuring this is the case.”

It is amazing how statements that only a few years ago as throughout all of history were so blindingly obvious as to be tautologies now require fighting, arguing, explanation, and defense.

For instance, Coe said, “We are saying, at elite level, for you to compete in the female category, you have to be biologically female. It was always very clear to me and the World Athletics Council that gender cannot trump biology.” Which ought to raise no argument at all, but no doubt will ignite a firestorm of controversy among radical LGBTQ activists.

Coe added, “We particularly want to thank our Member Federations for their support and commitment in the implementation of these new regulations.” The guidelines warn that “Biological females who have used testosterone as part of male gender-affirming treatment further to a Therapeutic Use Exemption granted in accordance with World Athletics’ Anti-Doping Rules may not compete in the female category until the passing of a period of time after their last use of testosterone.”

There is one potential snag. Besides biological women, there are two other categories who can compete in female World Athletics competitions in future.

c. Biological males who have Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome and therefore have not gone through male sexual development including any type of male puberty. d. Biological males with a difference of sex development who satisfy the transitional provisions issued by World Athletics.

It remains to be seen how this will be applied in practice. Imane Khelif, the biological male boxer who crushed his female opponents literally and figuratively in the Olympics, has a rare genetic disorder. Would he be allowed to compete against female boxers under World Athletics rules?

