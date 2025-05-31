World Boxing Says Biological Male Must Do Sex Test Before Fighting Women

World Boxing has announced that all boxers must do mandatory sex testing, including the biological male boxer who is infamous for pummeling his way to victory against women at the Olympics.

In the May 30 announcement, World Boxing quoted from its letter to the Algerian Boxing Federation, which stated, “Imane Khelif may not participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup, 5-10 June 2025 and any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes genetic sex screening in accordance with World Boxing’s rules and testing procedures.” Khelif has failed a sex screening before because he has male chromosomes.

Khelif has a disorder of sex development (DSD), meaning that he has male chromosomes, but does also have female characteristics. While this is very unfortunate for him, it does not give him the right to beat up women half his size and strength. Boxing can be too dangerous to use it as a forum for affirming the feelings of biologically male athletes with rare disorders.

World Boxing apparently recognizes that:

World Boxing will introduce mandatory sex testing, to determine the eligibility of male and female athletes that want to take part in its competitions. The introduction of mandatory testing will be part of a new policy on “Sex, Age and Weight” to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women.

What a radical idea — prioritizing reality over woke ideology. Imagine wanting sports to be fair! If only the Olympics committee had had similar priorities, a biological male (Khelif) wouldn’t have walked away with a gold medal in women’s boxing.

Angela Carini was forced to compete in a boxing match against Imane Khelif at the Olympics.



She quit 46 seconds in after getting punched in the face. Imane was declared the winner.



Khelif failed gender eligibility tests at the 2023 World Championships.



Poor girl. She trained… pic.twitter.com/FzstBTtUOs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 1, 2024

The announcement from World Boxing named Khelif specifically in its explanation of the newly affirmed policy:

This decision reflects concerns over the safety and wellbeing of all boxers, including Imane Khelif, and aims to protect the mental and physical health of all participants in light of some of the reactions that have been expressed in relation to the boxer’s potential participation at the Eindhoven Box Cup.

The World Boxing letter explained, “In accordance with the World Boxing Statutes, amendments to the Competition Rules are typically made by Congress. However, under special or emergency circumstances, the World Boxing Executive Board holds the authority to make immediate amendments when a rule is deemed no longer functional or when evolving conditions necessitate a change.”

There must be no repeat of the Paris Olympics catastrophe, where women found themselves taking face punches from a towering biological male, having to choose between forfeiting and severe injury. One hopes that World Boxing stands firm on this policy and doesn’t cave to the clamor of the woke left.

