Biden Didn’t Investigate 65K Endangered Migrant Children Reports

The Biden administration deliberately didn’t investigate 65,000 reports of endangered illegal alien children. The Democrats knew that children were being trafficked, and they didn’t care.

Advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration managed to lose track of over 320,000 illegal alien children and was even accused by a federal whistleblower of deliberately placing children with traffickers. And now, yet another piece of evidence confirms that the Democrats are happy to traffic children for their own political ends, just as they see no issue with dismembering unborn babies or castrating “transgender” teenagers.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) obtained Health and Human Services (HHS) documents, which he shared with the Washington Examiner. The outlet explained:

Government employees and contractors who cared for unaccompanied immigrant children in government custody after they crossed the southern border flagged more than 65,000 instances of concern that went unaddressed by the Biden administration, according to newly released materials… Those concerns were not investigated by the Biden administration, as the HHS prioritized the expeditious release of children to sponsors amid the influx of children arriving daily at the border over four years.

Advertisement

Fortunately, there’s a new sheriff in town, and Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s HHS is going through major reform. There’s hope for a total reversal of pernicious policies.

Related: Border Patrol Celebrates a Century of Guarding the U.S. Amid Increased Border Crackdowns

Sen. Grassley wrote a letter to Secretary Kennedy, in which he said, “Not a single child should continue to suffer because of the previous administration’s failures.”

The 65,000 flagged cases were not addressed before children were released to adults in the United States between 2021 and 2024, an issue that Grassley is pushing the Trump administration to investigate thoroughly.

The Trump administration has indeed prioritized locating and rescuing children trafficked under Biden, but the number is so large that it will probably take a while to make headway in reversing this serious crisis.

Earlier this month, Trump’s tough border czar Tom Homan grew emotional talking about the young illegal alien kids raped and killed by traffickers while Democrats look another way. “We’re showing up to parking lots, vacant homes. but we're not going to give up till everyone of these kids are found. So we just found one [kid] two days ago, an example, a 14-year-old little girl living with two adult males who trafficked her, and we found she’s pregnant from trafficking, being forced into prostitution, 14 years old,” Homan said.

Advertisement

The border czar added, “I'm a father, and the reason I'm so emotional and so hard — head strong on this issue [is] because I've dealt with dying children throughout my career. I've held dying children. I've held dead children.” That’s the result of the Biden-Harris border crisis.

The Biden administration was knowingly complicit in child trafficking. When will we start seeing some arrests and court cases to hold these sick b******s accountable?

Please support PJ Media’s conservative reporting on Trump’s border crackdown. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!