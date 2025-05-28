Border Patrol Celebrates a Century of Guarding the U.S. Amid Increased Border Crackdowns

As President Donald Trump and his administration oversee a crackdown on illegal immigration both at our borders and within the United States’ interior, the U.S. Border Patrol is celebrating its 101st anniversary.

A year ago, at the 100th anniversary, there wasn’t much for Border Patrol agents to celebrate, given the wide-open borders of the Biden administration. But that has changed now. Illegal alien crossings went from around 300,000+ a month at the border under Joe Biden to just 8,300 after one month of Trump in office, according to the White House, and the number was still dropping to historic lows at the southern border in April, so this anniversary, there really is something to celebrate.

On May 28, 1924, the Border Patrol was founded. It has changed since then — for instance, it was originally under the hiring of the Immigration Bureau in the Department of Labor and is now part of the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP). But the core mission remains.

While certain federal leaders have prevented the Border Patrol (BP) from living up to its mission over the years, and, in the case of Joe Biden, essentially re-purposed the BP as a welcoming committee for illegal alien criminals, the BP is now once again strengthened and empowered to arrest foreign lawbreakers and protect America under Trump.

No doubt, many BP agents heaved a sigh of relief when Trump was elected last year. That’s certainly the tone from the CBP anniversary press release. “Border Patrol agents are the backbone of America’s border security,” said Chief Michael W. Banks. “Their courage, skill, and commitment to mission are unmatched and—with renewed backing from leadership in Washington—they’re delivering results that are both unprecedented and undeniable.”

Optimism is back at the Border Patrol, as the press release proudly declared:

For 101 years, the United States Border Patrol has protected America —through every shift, every threat, and every chapter of modern history. From the earliest horseback patrols to today’s multi-domain operations, the men and women of U.S. Border Patrol have answered the call with grit, skill, and a steadfast commitment to the mission… We’ve always known what our agents are capable of; and—these past couple months—the nation is seeing it in full force. With leadership from the Trump administration, Border Patrol is not just backed, they’re empowered. Empowered to enforce the law. Empowered to defend this country. Empowered to do what they’re trained to do.

The BP declared that it is taking back areas that were overrun, dismantling smuggling operations, and bringing legal alien crossings down to “unprecedented levels.” The Trump administration, with the help of Border Patrol, is truly securing our borders and halting the mass invasion of our country.

In conclusion, BP looks forward to a new era of continuing to protect Americans and providing the front line of defense. As the press release put it, “In this renewed era of mission success, Border Patrol is delivering real results, real security, and real strength at the border.”

