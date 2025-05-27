Trump Threatens Anti-Semitic Harvard as University Stalls Release of Foreign Students’ Names

As neo-Nazi Harvard University continues to refuse cooperation with the Trump administration crackdown on foreign student activists who promote terrorism, the president is threatening to take yet more federal funding from Harvard.

In fact, Donald Trump should cut off Harvard University altogether. Constitutionally, the federal government was never supposed to be involved in funding educational institutions, and its doing so has in the past helped schools and universities become the woke cesspools of antisemitic, anti-American, socialist propaganda that they are. The Trump administration can help correct this problem by cutting off federal taxpayer funding to all universities — though he especially needs to do so for universities that deliberately fueled the pro-Hamas student riots, like Harvard, Columbia, and UPenn.

Trump commented twice on his ongoing battle with Harvard on Sunday, expressing his frustration on Truth Social. “I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” he posted. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

Again, the federal government really shouldn’t be involved in funding education, but at least funding trade schools would be a vast improvement over pouring our money into Harvard. The trade schools teach useful skills instead of Communist propaganda.

Soon after his above comment, Trump explained why he is again warning Harvard of serious consequences. “We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country,” he posted.

The president added, “Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!”

Harvard students signed a letter falsely accusing Israel of horrible crimes and apartheid, and siding with Gazan jihadis soon after the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities, and students, faculty, and staff have continued to demonstrate egregious antisemitism since. In December 2023, the then-Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, came to Harvard to screen a film on the Hamas atrocities and stated, “It is shocking to see that instead of educating the next generation of leaders, Harvard has become a hotbed of terror supporters and a dangerous place for Jews.”

Indeed, the president of Harvard, Claudine Gay, resigned last year after backlash over her terrible handling of pro-Hamas protests and amidst emerging details of her own personal plagiarism scandal. There are ample reasons to cut off all our taxpayer money to Harvard, especially since the university has no intention of reforming. Why should we fund the radicalization of future pro-terror, Democrat activists?

