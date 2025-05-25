Netanyahu: ‘Free Palestine’ Is Today’s ‘Heil Hitler’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the modern pro-Gaza radicals are just a continuation of the genocidal Nazi ideology of Jew hatred.

Referring to the murder of two young Israelis by a progressive activist who screamed “free Palestine” in Washington, D.C. this week, Netanyahu highlighted the fact that the violence of neo-Nazi, pro-Gaza activists is all part of the movement Hamas spearheads that seeks to wipe out Israelis and all Jews.

The PM described the terror attack in D.C.: “a brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young, beautiful couple, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were planning to start a new and happy life together… that tragically did not happen.”

But, Netanyahu insisted, “Yaron and Sarah weren't the victims of a random crime. The terrorists who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone: he wanted to kill Jews.” That is why the killer shouted “free Palestine.” Netanyahu added, “This is exactly the same chant we heard on October 7, [2023]. On that day, thousands of terrorists stormed into Israel from Gaza. They beheaded men, they raped women, they burned babies alive. They butchered 1200 innocent people and took 251 innocent people hostage to the dungeons of Gaza.”

Last night in Washington something horrific happened.



A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young beautiful couple – Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were… pic.twitter.com/FFdMwlacJ9 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 22, 2025

When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Israel and “saw the horrors, he said to me, ‘these Hamas terrorists are exactly like the Nazis,’” Netanyahu remembered. Unfortunately, Scholz had already forgotten that by early 2025, just before he lost an election. But Scholz’s hypocrisy aside, there is a reason the Nazis and the Muslims were allied during World War II. They both aimed at genocide of Jews. But the Islamists survived WWII to continue the genocide. As an important note, Islamists like Hamas also hate Christians, and in fact Yaron was a Christian Israeli. Jews and Christians should be banding together to combat jihad.

Scholz, Netanyahu argued, was right to tie Hamas to the Nazis, “and if they could get away with it, these Hamas terrorists would have slaughtered every last Jew on Earth.” Their Islamic “sacred” texts demand nothing less.

“For these Neo-Nazis, ‘Free Palestine’ is just today's version of ‘Heil Hitler’,” Netanyahu declared. “They don't want a Palestinian state. They want to destroy the Jewish state. They want to annihilate the Jewish people who've been in the land of Israel for 3500 years.” The conglomeration of Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians have no right to the land, and they have been refusing to accept the state that was given to them (Jordan) or a second state as offered by the Israelis for many decades now.

As Netanyahu said, “I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada and others. They're now proposing to establish a Palestinian state and reward these murderers with the ultimate prize.”

Israel has long tried to appease the Palestinians, and only increased terrorism has resulted. “Well, for 18 years, we had a de facto Palestinian state. It's called Gaza. And what did we get? Peace? No, we got the most savage slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust,” Netanyahu emphasized. “You won't be surprised to learn that Hamas thanked President Macron and Prime Ministers Starmer and Carney for demanding that Israel end its war in Gaza… Hamas was right to thank them, because by issuing their demand, replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel, against Israel — not Hamas — these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power.”

The woke Westerners “want Israel to stand down and accept that Hamas’s army of mass murderers will survive, rebuild, and repeat the October 7 massacre again and again and again, because that's what Hamas has vowed to do.” Netanyahu told Starmer et al., “When mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers thank you, you're on the wrong side of justice, you're on the wrong side of humanity, and you're on the wrong side of history.” And the anti-Israel propaganda of such leaders led to the killing of Yaron and Sarah.

Netanyahu stated emphatically, “Now these leaders may think that they're advancing peace. They're not. They're emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever. And they give them hope to establish a second Palestinian state, on which Hamas will again seek to destroy the Jewish state.”

