HHS: Columbia Violated Jews’ Civil Rights

The Department of Health and Human Services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has found that Columbia University did in fact violate the civil rights of Jewish students on campus.

Advertisement

The HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a press release on May 22 stating that Columbia University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, since it ignored the increasing and severe harassment of Jewish students on campus. Universities that receive federal financial assistance, like Columbia, are required not to discriminate based on ethnicity or religion. Thus, allowing aggressive persecution of pro-Israeli and Jewish students is illegal for a federally funded institution.

As we saw this week with the horrific murder of two young Israeli diplomats by a leftist radical who screamed “free Palestine,” allowing violent antisemitism to run rampant unchecked can lead to deadly consequences. America will turn into pre-World War II Nazi Germany with alarming speed if we do not check the rising tide of antisemitism now.

For Our VIPs: Dems, Nazis, Islamists, and Anti-Jewish Murder

“OCR’s Notice of Violation articulates extensive factual findings that span a period of over 19 months in which the University continually failed to protect Jewish students,” the HHS press release announced. It also provided a list of examples of civil rights violations at Columbia.

Advertisement

For example, the University failed: To establish effective reporting and remediation mechanisms for antisemitism until the summer of 2024,

To properly abide by its own policies and procedures when responding to Jewish students’ complaints,

To abide by its only policies and procedures governing student misconduct against Jewish students,

To investigate or punish vandalism in its classrooms, which include the repeated drawing of swastikas and other universally recognized hate images, and

To enforce its time, place, and manner restrictions for protests held on campus, such as inside and around its academic buildings, residence halls, and libraries since October 7, 2023.

The Department of Education’s OCR also signed the notice of violation.

Related: Trump Education Department Rescinds Biden Fine on Christian University

“The findings carefully document the hostile environment Jewish students at Columbia University have had to endure for over 19 months, disrupting their education, safety, and well-being,” said Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the HHS OCR. “We encourage Columbia University to work with us to come to an agreement that reflects meaningful changes that will truly protect Jewish students.”

Advertisement

The HHS and Education Department investigated Columbia as part of the Trump administration’s commitment to fight “anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools... [to address] unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence.”

Now, hopefully, Columbia will be forced to choose between substantial federal aid or continuing its destructive path. If the woke university were to lose millions or possibly even billions of dollars in taxpayer money, perhaps it would actually start addressing violent antisemitism on its campus.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!

Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!