Ketanji Brown Jackson Can’t Sleep

Ketanji Brown Jackson is a justice of the Supreme Court, one of only nine people who have the awesome responsibility of serving as the guardians of our constitutional system. It is the high court’s prerogative to judge whether any given law or act of the executive or legislative branch is in accord with the principles of the U.S. Constitution or violates them. It’s understandable that Jackson, as well as the other justices, would feel some strain over bearing this awesome responsibility, and indeed, on Thursday, she disclosed that she suffers through some sleepless nights.

Is she worrying that she might not decide important cases in a manner that accords with the Constitution? Is she worried that she might allow her own political view to interfere with her administration of blind and impartial justice? Is she concerned about the leftist pro-abortion thugs who menaced the homes of her pro-life Supreme Court colleagues during the dark days of the Biden regime, and the lingering threat that such open and unrepentant attempts to intimidate and frighten the justices pose to the health of our republic?

No, of course not, silly. For her to have been worried about such things, Ketanji Brown Jackson would have to be Antonin Scalia. Jackson appeared at an event for the Indianapolis Bar Association on Thursday, where she was asked tough, hardball questions, according to the New York Post, about “topics including favorite books and songs.” When she was asked about what gave her sleepless nights, however, Jackson responded with the utmost seriousness: “I would say the state of our democracy.”

Oh, brother. Yes, she really said that. What is keeping Ketanji Brown Jackson, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, awake at night is a Democrat talking point that leftists use to attack the Trump administration. Not only is worry about “the state of our democracy” a Democrat talking point; it’s also a shallow piece of propaganda that is based on a falsehood. As everyone in the country except leftists knows by now, we do not live in a “democracy,” and never have.

The U.S. is a constitutional, representative republic, a fact that Democrats and leftists in general wish to obscure, for if they can convince enough people that we really do live in a democracy, they’ll start wondering why presidents aren’t elected by a simple majority of all the voters. The electoral college is designed to prevent highly populated areas from exercising tyranny over the rest of the country, which is something no one minded until it gave us two Republican presidents, George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. After that, leftists totally forgot that we live in a republic, and have been obsessively nattering on about “our democracy,” undaunted even by Trump’s winning the popular vote in 2024.

The left’s constant fearmongering about “the state of our democracy,” meanwhile, is simply a swipe at Trump, whom leftists insist is a crypto-fascist intent on installing himself as a dictator. He hasn’t gotten around to doing so in four and a half years as president, but as far as Ketanji Brown Jackson and her colleagues are concerned, authoritarianism is just around the corner.

Jackson never said a word, of course, or likely lost even a minute of sleep, when the Biden regime tried to establish the abortive Disinformation Governance Board, which would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. Nor was she apparently kept awake when Biden apparatchiks sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter (X) and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches to keep tabs on pro-lifers. Jackson seems to have happily slept through all that.

Oblivious to her own inconsistency and hypocrisy, Jackson explained: “I’m really very interested in getting people to focus and to invest and to pay attention to what is happening in our country and in our government.” You see? The insomniac justice is trying to get us all to wake up and to realize just how much of a threat Donald Trump really is.

That is not what any justice of the Supreme Court ought to be doing. It’s well known that the various justices have their own political perspectives and views on how the Constitution should be applied to present-day controversies, but Jackson has gone way beyond the usual bias on the Court. Her remark about staying awake over “the state of our democracy” exposes her even more fully as a partisan hack than she was already exposed. If only that were an impeachable offense.

