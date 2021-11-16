Insanity Wrap: Voting by Napkin Legal in Seattle

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Voting by napkin is the new big crazy.

Plus:

Get in touch with your frogself

Joe Biden can’t even get through his “infrastructure” bill signing without a couple screwups

Math teacher would like to teach math, probably getting fired

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap might be able to keep up with all the pretend genders but we’re not going to bother trying.

When they’ve hit “frogself,” the parody is built right in.

Voting By Napkin? Seattle Says Sure, Whatevs

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

From the folks who brought you the scene above, now this.

Insanity Wrap remembers — this is pre-smartphones, my children — when the best use for a cocktail napkin was collecting some nice (or not-so-nice!) young lady’s phone number.

The next day, we would pry the crumpled mass out of our pocket and hope that the number hadn’t gotten too smudged with beer/bourbon/tequila to read.

And the name! If the name was illegible there was going to be a few awkward moments in that phone call.

“Hello… Rebecca? Melissa? Mulva?”

Things can get pretty complicated when a napkin is your primary means of data collection and storage.

But that won’t stop the wise people in charge of Washington State elections from accepting a napkin — yes, a napkin — as a legal ballot.

The Post Millennial reports that “Interesting voter protocols came to light during a recent election review training in Seattle.”

An individual getting trained asked the official a question which exposed questionable Washington state voting laws. In regards to the example of the newspaper clipping under review, the individual asked the official with King County Elections: “So, even if someone took a napkin and wrote the office, the race, and their selection, that would be enough?” The official replied, “That would be enough and we would count that as a vote.”

Maybe it’s time to ask, “Is there anything under Washington State law that can’t be considered a legal ballot, and if not, why?”

Another question to ask is: “How bad are things for Democrats, really, when they have to enable this level of election fraud… in Seattle?”

Insanity Wrap has the answer to the second question.

It’s THIS bad for them: First Republican Elected in Seattle in Three Decades as Sanity Peeks Above the Parapet and Looks Around.

Quote of the Week

“Oh, my mask!”

If you were Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin watching this video, the first question on your mind would be: “Could someone help me remember which countries we’re not going to invade?”

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Insanity Wrap was never a big fan of math. We were just good enough at statistics to understand just how badly the odds were tipped against us in a subject where every problem had an infinite number of wrong answers and just one correct answer.

“C’mon, man,” as an alleged president likes to say.

But we’d sure like to drive over bridges and fly in airplanes designed by people much better at math than we were.

Unlike the precious snowflakes who attend and run Truckee Meadows Community College in Nevada:

A hearing officer at a Nevada community college has ruled against a professor who says the school is trying to fire him for standing against weakening math standards. In a report issued November 12, Truckee Meadows Community College Special Hearing Officer Vicky Oldenburg found that math Professor Lars Jensen violated several school codes when he protested a new curriculum structure that essentially allows remedial math classes to count for college credit. The report brings Jensen one step closer to being fired with cause.

A math teacher wanted to teach math and somehow that’s a firable offense.

But you’d have to be the craziest person in the world to not see it coming.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Insanity Wrap isn’t sure exactly what it is these concerned young men are protesting, but it must be some serious injustice if it requires stealing not one but three flat-screen TVs.

Shawn Farash Remains a National Treasure

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Prof Canceled for Not Having the Real Feelz About Fake Hate

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

Ouch:

The response is sure to worry Democrats, given the beleaguered Biden administration’s recent sharp decline in favorability. Overall, among those responding, a plurality of 48% said they were “not confident” that Biden would be effective as commander in chief during a military emergency, while 45% said they were confident.

Remember Jimmy Carter’s failed Operation Eagle Claw? Biden has already had his bungled bugout from Afghanistan and we can’t hardly wait to see what he does next.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

