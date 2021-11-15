News & Politics

WHOA: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thomas Binger Aims AR-15 at People in Courtroom, Finger on the Trigger

By Stephen Green Nov 15, 2021 2:55 PM ET
Thomas Binger, lead attorney in the floundering prosecution against Kyle Rittenhouse, during closing arguments Monday aimed an AR-15 at people in the courtroom with his finger on the trigger.

“That is what provokes this entire incident,” Binger told jurors at some point during his gun-waving close. “When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”

No, dumbass, foolhardy idiots waving around weapons without trigger discipline is how you get innocent people killed on accident.

It was just a few weeks ago that Alec Baldwin killed a woman doing almost the exact same thing with a weapon he didn’t know (because he didn’t check) was loaded.

The most important rules of gun safety are:

  • Every weapon is loaded
  • Never aim your weapon at something you don’t mean to shoot
  • Never put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to shoot

Did Binger personally inspect that AR-15? We may never know. Be we do know that he aimed it at living human beings with his finger squarely on the trigger.

Binger is too stupid and/or ignorant to be anywhere around firearms, and judging by his questionable (at best) courtroom antics, he probably shouldn’t be allowed to practice law, either.

