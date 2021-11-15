WHOA: Rittenhouse Prosecutor Thomas Binger Aims AR-15 at People in Courtroom, Finger on the Trigger

Thomas Binger, lead attorney in the floundering prosecution against Kyle Rittenhouse, during closing arguments Monday aimed an AR-15 at people in the courtroom with his finger on the trigger.

Look at this goofball with his finger on the trigger pointed at a courtroom full of people. pic.twitter.com/th5eARTaPT — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 15, 2021

“That is what provokes this entire incident,” Binger told jurors at some point during his gun-waving close. “When the defendant provokes this incident, he loses the right to self-defense. You cannot claim self-defense against a danger you create.”

No, dumbass, foolhardy idiots waving around weapons without trigger discipline is how you get innocent people killed on accident.

It was just a few weeks ago that Alec Baldwin killed a woman doing almost the exact same thing with a weapon he didn’t know (because he didn’t check) was loaded.

The most important rules of gun safety are:

Every weapon is loaded

Never aim your weapon at something you don’t mean to shoot

Never put your finger on the trigger until you’re ready to shoot

Did Binger personally inspect that AR-15? We may never know. Be we do know that he aimed it at living human beings with his finger squarely on the trigger.

Binger is too stupid and/or ignorant to be anywhere around firearms, and judging by his questionable (at best) courtroom antics, he probably shouldn’t be allowed to practice law, either.