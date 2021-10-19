The Morning Briefing: 'Let's Go Brandon' and the Indomitable Conservative American Spirit

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The key is under the mat but the liquor cabinet is a little empty right now.

Although I’ve spent most of my career in the very liberal entertainment industry, the fact that I lean way to the right politically has never been a secret. Time and again over the years I’d be hanging out with some new showbiz lefties and when they’d find out that I was a conservative it would always be met with something like, “But you’re fun.” I’d tell them that most of us are and suggest that they might want to get out a little more.

Democrats are, for the most part, kind of cranky and bitter. They’re not happy even when they win. Because so few of them meet people from this side of the aisle, they operate under the misconception that they’re the fun ones.

As someone who’s spent years running around in conservative activist circles, I can tell assure everyone that the party is over here.

We like to have fun, even in the darkest times, which we are most certainly enduring at the moment.

Thankfully, there’s “Let’s go Brandon” to help us through.

When this thing first popped up a few weeks ago I of course thought it was amusing. I did not, however, see it having the legs that it does. For reasons that I can’t adequately explain, I find this meme gone wild to be endlessly entertaining.

It’s become an international phenomenon, which our own VodkaPundit Stephen Green wrote about yesterday:

“Let’s Go Brandon” has made its way north of the border, where Canadian officials have banned its use by government workers. In a notice written late last week, a [REDACTED] official (see photo below) warned that “the use of the wording ‘Let’s Go Brandon” and any variation thereof under any circumstances is banned.”

Anything that irritates the purported country of Canada is the absolute bee’s knees in my book.

More than merely a meme, “Let’s Go Brandon” is now a hit song. New addition to the PJ Media family Athena Thorne has that story:

Alternative rapper Loza Alexander’s surprise hit “Let’s Go Brandon” has topped the iTunes hip hop chart at #1. The anti-establishment banger currently sits at #2 overall, just behind power-ballad star Adele and ahead of industry heavy-hitters Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Elton John, and Justin Bieber. When you add up the mind-boggling amount of legacy media promotion these stars are granted as a matter of course, Alexander’s achievement is all the more impressive.

This is rapidly becoming the greatest f-bomb phrase euphemism in the history of the English language.

Hey, if you have to suffer through the tyrannical rain of a faculty-challenged president who is trying to abrogate as many of your freedoms as he can, all the while burying you under an inflation problem that’s about to turn Domino’s pizza into a luxury item, a sense of humor really helps.

It’s important to remember that, like a kidney stone, the Biden era too, shall pass. At least we now have a mantra to help us through the mess.

Let’s go Brandon!

Everything Isn’t Awful

legend tells of a legendary dog walker pic.twitter.com/Tdcvgsd7ub — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 17, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Senator/Physician Cassidy Backs Senility Test for Aging Pols in All Three Branches of Government

VodkaPundit: Canada Has a Problem With Brandon

Trump Became the Latest Hacking Victim

The wrecking ball strikes again. Congratulations, Biden: Study Says We’re Already in a Recession

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is the #1 Hip Hop Song in the U.S.

Appalling: NYC Judge Denies Visitation Rights to Unvaccinated Dad Who Already Had COVID

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: BIDENFLATION: Americans Having Trouble Paying Their Utility Bills, Biden Wants to Drive Them Higher

The Left’s Bisexual, Self-Obsessed Narcissistic Superman Reflects Itself

Math Is Hard: L.A. Leftists Lose Millions Writing Traffic Tickets

#RIP America. Trump Was Right: NYC Commission Votes to Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue From City Council

Dr. Fauci Is Right About One Thing: There Will Be a 5th COVID Wave, and a 6th, and a 7th…

DISGRACE: There Are Americans Still Stuck in Afghanistan

Donald Trump’s Epic Troll of Hunter Biden

Americans Stuck in Afghanistan Face Grave Danger

[WATCH] State Trooper Quits Over Vaccine Mandate with Defiant Message Over the Police Radio

Democrats Are Increasingly Freaking Out About 2022

DC Comics Unveils New Woke Superman Slogan: ‘Truth, Justice, and…’

‘Pretty Naive’: Robert Gates Criticizes Both Biden and Trump on ’60 Minutes’

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Colin Powell and the Crisis of the Boomer Elite

Larry O: Politicizing the Pulpit

Country Singer Travis Tritt Takes A Massive Stand Against Covid Tyranny

Has he met his audience? MSNBC Contributor Says Catering to AOC, Far-Left Could be ‘Suicide for Democrats’

Tom Cotton Gets Results After Calling out McAuliffe Ally Dominion Energy’s Funding of Voter Suppression PAC

Trump Sues to Block Biden’s Release of White House Documents to Jan. 6 Kangaroo Court

New January 6th Surveillance Footage Further Calls Into Question the Entire January 6th Narrative

Media Love For New Black Gun Club In New York State

Cam&Co. Have Red Flag Laws Hit A Red State Wall?

Gun Control Group Shuts Down

The mystery of Japan’s disappearing COVID crisis

374 evacuees rescued from Afghanistan by group of veterans, assisted by Qatar

She hits Poppin’ Fresh like a rolling pin here. Bari Weiss versus Brian Stelter: Does cancel culture exist?

Sinking ship? Two more senior House Dems to retire

‘Desperately seeking Stalin’: Rosanna Arquette’s legal philosophy sparks a few historical reminders

Aw, somebody needs a hug. President Joe Biden to do yet another town hall on CNN while other outlets get nothing

Free speech is too FREE?! Glenn Greenwald SCORCHES ACLU for going after Loudoun County teachers fighting for free speech

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Joe Biden, Milton Friedman, and the Tyranny of Tiny Minds

Will Everyone Subject to a COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Get This Protection or Just the Feds?

Let’s Go Brandon! Real America Is Alive, Well, and Has Woolly Worm Festival

VodkaPundiit, Part Quatre: ESPN Tries to Mandate Vaccine on Allison Williams Despite ‘Advanced Maternal Age,’ She Quits

Guess Who Promptly Used Colin Powell’s Death to Attack the GOP?

GOLD Schlichter: Stop Celebrating the Left’s Delusions

Around the Interwebz

Netflix Fires Trans Activist Who Led Walkout

Mel Gibson First Star Set For ‘John Wick’ Origin Series ‘The Continental’ For Starz & Lionsgate Television

Facebook AI moderator confused videos of mass shootings and car washes

Disease, Demons, and Discord—How the Vampire Myth Was Born

Aquaman Comes Out As Even Gayer https://t.co/MXoXisY6jf — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 18, 2021

