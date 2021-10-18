DC Comics to Give Superman a New 'Woke' Slogan

DC Comics has announced that it is giving Superman a new slogan, “Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow.”

“Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world,” Jim Lee, DC chief creative officer and publisher, stated. “Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

The comic books will reflect global storylines? It seems more to reflect the left’s growing embarrassment over America. Pew Research Center has shown that only 39% of Americans are proud of the U.S.

America is a beacon of hope and a bastion of freedom, a shining example for the whole world. At least, when we as a nation stick to the principles laid out in our Declaration of Independence and Constitution as closely as possible. Coincidentally, when Superman was created, he was called “the first American superhero,” according to Ohio History Connection.

The Cis-Man of Steel is becoming more and more woke. This is not the first time Superman has made headlines even in just the last five days. It was reported that the new Superman–that is, the son of Kal-El–will have a boyfriend and battle climate change. Won’t that be exciting?

The New Superman Has a Boyfriend and Will Battle Climate Change https://t.co/1QCXWrToBN — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) October 12, 2021

The new motto will be implemented across all mediums, including movies, comics, etc., and will debut in “SUPERMAN: Son of Kal-El #1,” according to DC Comics.