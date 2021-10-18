[WATCH] State Trooper Quits Over Vaccine Mandate with Defiant Message Over the Police Radio

On Friday night, Washington State Trooper Robert LaMay took to his patrol car radio for the last time. The veteran trooper was forced to quit the patrol after Democratic Governor Jay Inslee required all Washington state troopers to either submit to the COVID-19 vaccination or quit. LaMay refused to submit and quit, thanking his fellow officers while leaving Inslee with some defiant parting words.

“This is my final signoff. After twenty-two years of serving the citizens in the state of Washington, I’m being asked to leave because I am ‘dirty,'” said a disgusted LaMay, referring to his unvaccinated status.

“LaMay is a Christian with religious objections to the vaccine,’ reports KTTH. Even “though he is less than three years shy of full retirement, he [stood] his ground and refuse[d] the vaccine. To LaMay, this is about religious liberties and freedom.”

“Numerous fatalities, injuries, I’ve worked sick, I’ve played sick, I buried lots of friends over these years. I’d like to thank you guys, I’d like to thank the citizens of Yakima County as well as my fellow officers within the valley. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have been very successful and you’ve kept me safe and got me home to my family every night. Thank you for that.”

“Wish I could say more, but this is it, so State 1034, this is the last time you’ll hear me in a state patrol car—and Jay Inslee can kiss my ass,” LaMay stated as he literally dropped the mic in his lap.

“1034 thank you for your twenty-two years and five months of service to the citizens of Washington state,” responds a teary-voiced dispatcher. “You’ve taken on many roles in your time on patrol. In your first year, you delivered a baby while on patrol in Bremerton. You’ve been a DRE [Drug Recognition Expert], a DRE instructor, certified tactical specialist and reconstructionist, peer support member, part of the chaplain state board, and a CBD Trooper. You’ve been a great role model and mentor for all young troopers serving in the area by sharing your knowledge and experience throughout the years. Thank you for your service 1906.”

That’s it,” LaMay concludes, shrugging dejectedly.

A twenty-two-year career gone, just like that. A valuable and experienced civil servant rendered “dirty” and expendable just like that. KTTH reports that the Washington State Patrol “stands to lose dozens of troopers” over Inslee’s arbitrary mandate, “though the final number could be upwards of one hundred” in Washington state alone, but we know it’s happening all over the country and crime is rising. Officers are leaving the force due to anti-police and pro-criminal leftist policies. When will this madness end?