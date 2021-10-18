The Left’s Bisexual, Self-Obsessed Narcissistic Superman Reflects Itself

I shake my head quite a bit these days, and did so recently over the recent news that the latest incarnation of Superman will be bisexual. As one reader pointed out, the revamped version of the Man of Steel is the son of the original Superman, and not Superman himself. But the move to shift the brand name to a more woke perspective is undeniable. The new Superman is to be gender fluid and concerned about social justice, not with the apprehension of criminals or the prevention of crime itself. Once again, the Left decides that it must drag down something to serve its purposes rather than create something new.

To be honest, Superman’s orientation was never a thing for me. I was never a person who paid much attention to comics, and beyond the Justice League cartoons in the ’70s, Superman was never an integral part of my life, until Christopher Reeves and the stirring score by John Williams came along. At that point, I began to see Superman as something more than a collectible action figure or artwork on a page.

Think for a moment. The original Superman’s real name was Kal-El. He came from a dead planet and did nothing but continuously give of himself for a home that was not his own. He sacrificed everything that you or I take for granted for a world that knew him not, and cared not one wit for his well-being. Time and again, he set himself aside for a people that were not his. Kal-El, Clark Kent, Superman, whatever name he chose to use at any given moment recognized that there was something greater than himself. And despite the demands made on him, he always chose the greater good. He chose to place himself below the needs of a people and even an entire planet, which he was never obligated to do. At his core, Superman could be seen a 20th century representation of Christ, A father gives his son to save a world that has collapsed under the weight of its own sins. One reader suggested that Moses would be a more apt comparison since Superman was conceived by two Jewish writers. A parent places their child in a basket to spare them destruction and to go on to do heroic things. In either case, we are talking about someone who sacrificed himself for something greater.

For some of you that might be a stretch, and for others, I have just committed heresy. But I ask you to think for a moment: while Superman may not be Christ or Moses, the overtones are undeniable: to give the last full measure of devotion for people who may never fully understand the sacrifice. Superman may not be Christ or Moses, but he is a minor equivalent in a 20th. century morality play. And in addition, Christopher Reeves after his accident still inspired people to be more than what life had dealt them.

Those of you on the Right may struggle with that analogy of Superman as Christ or Moses. And that is fine, work through it. My beef is not with you. It is with those on the Left. For those of you who are salivating over the idea of a bisexual reboot of Superman for no other reason than it allows you to put a thumb in the eyes of traditionalists. Enjoy your moment of snark.

Superman was and is great not for his sexuality or lack thereof. Superman was and is great because he cared or cares for more than something greater than himself. You on the Left, by contrast, care for nothing except yourselves. You make Superman a bisexual, self-obsessed narcissist because you yourselves are self-obsessed narcissists. And you need to reduce everyone to your level, not because it is right or just, but because it soothes your demons and allows you to focus on the one thing that matters: you. Like everything else in the world, Superman must be remolded to legitimize your ego. Your choice of sexual or romantic partners may be whatever it is: I can tell you most conservatives don’t give a damn who you sleep with. Our objection to the Left’s agenda is that it cares about itself above all else. That is why we oppose you. You will pervert and subsume everything in the world to suit your needs. And to a gay person reading this, I hope you will consider the fact that in making the newest incarnation of Superman a bisexual social activist, the powers in the media are making you a commodity. They are interested in your money and your clicks, not in you. One need not be gay to appreciate the poetry of Walt Whitman or the sacrifices that Marie Curie made to advance science. Those people and others like them were not great because they were gay. They were great because they chose to be great, whatever their gender or orientation may have been. They chose something larger than themselves. By making the latest incarnation of Superman into a gender-fluid, self-obsessed peon, you rob him of the essence of Superman.

We don’t care if Superman is gay or bisexual. We need Superman because we want to believe in something greater than himself. By subverting him to suit your needs, you show your true colors and show that you are on par with Lex Luthor. You care nothing for anyone but yourselves, and in the end, that is our greatest objection to you and your agenda. You expect the world to sacrifice to you while giving nothing of yourselves. And in the end, that is the difference between you and Superman. Superman gives of himself for the good of the world. You expect the world to give of itself to satisfy you.