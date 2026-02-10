High School Wrestler Makes Disturbing Claim About Match With Transgender Opponent

A female high school wrestler is leveling disturbing accusations against a transgender opponent she was forced to compete against, alleging that the biological male attempted to penetrate her vagina with his fingers during a match in Washington state. I’m not usually the kind of guy who says, “told ya so,” but here we are. We told you so—speaking, of course, to liberals across the country.

Kallie Keeler, 16, a sophomore on the wrestling team at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, says the incident occurred during a girls’ match on December 6 against Emerald Ridge High School. There is no planet in the universe where a biological male should be allowed to compete in a combat sport against a biological female. It is dangerous—not only sexually, but physically. The risk of serious injury skyrockets when a female athlete is forced to compete against a male. This is basic common sense.

Keeler says that while she was face down on the mat, her opponent positioned himself on top of her, slid his hands between her legs, and attempted to push his fingers inside her vagina. Speaking with Undivided host Brandi Ruse, Keeler said nothing remotely like this had ever happened in her wrestling career.

“I was just kind of like, what? What the heck?” she said. “I didn’t really know what to do or how to handle that situation. I just wanted the match to be over.”

Keeler also revealed that she had no idea she was wrestling a transgender individual. No one informed her prior to the match. Heads should absolutely roll over this failure. Coaches and program officials had a responsibility to inform Keeler of the biological sex of the person she was competing against. They did not.

Video of the incident captured the alleged assault and has since circulated widely on social media. The footage clearly shows the biological male placing his hand between Keeler’s legs and pushing forward. Calling the incident disturbing may actually understate the reality.

“I didn’t really know what to think of it,” Keeler said. “It’s a women’s wrestling team, so I wasn’t really thinking that.”

Officials told Keeler just minutes after the match ended that she had been wrestling a boy. She was shocked. Keeler immediately informed her coach, telling him the incident made her uncomfortable. The coach promised to look into it.

Days passed without answers. Keeler’s parents then emailed school officials, making clear how deeply disturbed they were by what had occurred.

“This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK,” Keeler’s mother wrote. “The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?”

Keeler’s coach eventually responded, stating, “I most certainly would not put Kallie on the mat if I thought she was competing with a male. I will investigate this and see if we have video on our end. I will touch base with you either this afternoon or tomorrow morning after I do my due diligence.”

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, neither school took action until January 9—after podcast host Brandi Kruse contacted officials and demanded to know what they were doing about the situation.

“This matter is currently under investigation,” the district said in a January 30 statement. “The district is legally required to protect the privacy of students and families and cannot share details regarding individual students or specific incidents. Student safety is a top priority, and all reports involving student safety are taken seriously.”

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed that it has launched its own investigation into the incident.

Additional reports reveal that girls at Emerald Ridge High School have also complained this school year about two biological males who identify as female using the girls’ locker room. As usual, school officials have done nothing to address those concerns.

In January, the Department of Education launched investigations into the Tacoma, Vancouver, Cheney, and Sultan school districts in Washington state following numerous complaints about transgender students using girls’ restrooms and changing facilities.

“In the same week that the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the future of Title IX, OCR is aggressively pursuing allegations of discrimination against women and girls by entities that reportedly allow males to compete in women’s sports,” Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said. “Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable. We will leave no stone unturned in these investigations to uphold women’s right to equal access in education programs—a fight that began more than half a century ago and is far from finished.”

