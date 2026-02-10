The Democrats’ Trump-Epstein Smear Campaign Just Collapsed

For a year, Democrats have been smearing President Donald Trump, trying to link him to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. But their efforts blew up in their faces after newly unsealed Department of Justice documents revealed that Trump did the exact opposite of what they’ve been claiming.

He actually called the cops on Epstein back in July 2006.

The documents include an FBI interview summary from 2019 with former Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter. Trump reached out to Reiter right after Epstein’s criminal sex investigation became public.

Palm Beach Country Club is a Jewish country club. A lot of wealthy people are there and they flock together. Mar-A-Lago is a mixture of everyone. DONALD TRUMP told [REDACTED] that he threw EPSTEIN out of his club. TRUMP called the PBPD to tell him "thank goodness you' re stopping him, everyone has known he's been doing this". TRUMP told him people in New York knew EPSTEIN was disgusting. TRUMP said MAXWELL was EPSTEIN's operative, “she is evil and to focus on her". TRUMP told [REDACTED] that he was around EPSTEIN once when teenagers were present and TRUMP "got the hell out of there". TRUMP was one of the very first people to call when people found out that they were investigating EPSTEIN.

Reiter’s name is what is redacted in the document.

As ABC News reports, “The account of Trump’s alleged call to Reiter, as summarized in the FBI document, has not previously been reported.”

It’s also devastating to the Democrats’ smear campaign against Trump. Democrats spent months pushing a narrative that Trump was somehow complicit in Epstein’s crimes. Now we learn that Trump was one of the very first people to call the police when the investigation became public. While it’s clear that he’s not fully aware of Epstein’s crimes, he warned them that Epstein was disgusting and told them to focus on Maxwell. It also supports Trump’s earlier statements that he banned Epstein from his club. If Democrats were looking for someone who tried to stop Epstein, they just found him. And it’s the guy they’ve been smearing for a year.

This revelation comes as Ghislaine Maxwell invoked her Fifth Amendment right not to testify before the House Oversight Committee during a closed-door virtual deposition on Monday.

"I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence," she said in response to a question about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. "I would like to answer your question, but on the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question and any related questions. My habeas petition is pending in the Southern District of New York. I therefore invoke my right to silence under the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”

Her lawyer declared she would “speak fully and honestly if granted clemency by President Trump,” and that she would testify that “both President Trump and President Clinton are innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Will the newly released documents matter to the left? Of course not. It's too invested in the lie to back down now. But the smear has backfired on them spectacularly.

