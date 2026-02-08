The Epstein Cover-Up Just Got So Much Worse

Just when you thought the Jeffrey Epstein saga couldn’t get any weirder… well, it has.

Fresh files have dropped a bombshell that is sure to fan the flames of conspiracy theories regarding Epstein’s death. It appears that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had a draft statement ready to roll on August 9, 2019 — the day before Epstein’s body was discovered.

At least 23 documents carry labels identifying them as statements from the U.S. Attorney's Office, and here's where it gets stranger: multiple versions of similar statements show up with wildly inconsistent redactions. Some leave phone numbers or names visible while others black out nearly all identifying information. What exactly were prosecutors preparing to announce, and why did they need so many versions ready to go?

Epstein's August 10, 2019, death was officially ruled a suicide, but the circumstances have been picked apart ever since. He was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he supposedly hung himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. His former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed in a pardon petition filed last summer that Epstein was "deliberately left unprotected in federal custody.” Tartaglione is a former cop convicted of multiple murders, so he's hardly the most reliable witness, but his allegations are nevertheless another curious tidbit.

The Daily Beast has more.

Newly released records reviewed by CBS News have intensified questions about what happened inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night before Epstein was found dead. Justice Department documents show investigators reviewing jail surveillance footage flagged an orange-colored figure moving up a staircase toward the locked tier housing Epstein’s cell at about 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019—hours before his body was discovered the next morning. An observation log described the figure as “possibly an inmate,” while a separate review by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General identified the same image as a corrections officer carrying orange-colored linen or bedding. CBS reported that independent video analysts said the movement was more consistent with an inmate—or someone wearing an orange prison uniform—than a corrections officer. Prison employees told CBS that escorting an inmate at that hour would have been highly unusual. The discrepancy stands in contrast to repeated official assertions that no one entered Epstein’s housing tier that night, raising further questions about activity near his cell during the estimated window of his death.

The draft statement dated August 9, alongside multiple differently redacted versions attributed to federal prosecutors, has raised new questions about what officials were preparing before Epstein was found dead. Are we supposed to believe that this was just a clerical error? In theory, yes, it’s possible, but given the circumstances and all the other questions surrounding Epstein’s death, it’s hard to believe. Why would prosecutors need a statement ready the day before his death? Were they expecting something to happen?

The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The whole thing reeks of a cover-up, and these newly released files are only making the official story look more ridiculous by the day.

