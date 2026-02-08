The Epstein Cover-Up Just Got So Much Worse

Matt Margolis | 12:05 PM on February 08, 2026
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

Just when you thought the Jeffrey Epstein saga couldn’t get any weirder… well, it has.

Fresh files have dropped a bombshell that is sure to fan the flames of conspiracy theories regarding Epstein’s death. It appears that federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York had a draft statement ready to roll on August 9, 2019 — the day before Epstein’s body was discovered.

Advertisement

At least 23 documents carry labels identifying them as statements from the U.S. Attorney's Office, and here's where it gets stranger: multiple versions of similar statements show up with wildly inconsistent redactions. Some leave phone numbers or names visible while others black out nearly all identifying information. What exactly were prosecutors preparing to announce, and why did they need so many versions ready to go?

ICYMI: The Trump Administration FINALLY Tells Boasberg to Pound Sand

Epstein's August 10, 2019, death was officially ruled a suicide, but the circumstances have been picked apart ever since. He was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he supposedly hung himself in the Metropolitan Correctional Center. His former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, claimed in a pardon petition filed last summer that Epstein was "deliberately left unprotected in federal custody.” Tartaglione is a former cop convicted of multiple murders, so he's hardly the most reliable witness, but his allegations are nevertheless another curious tidbit.

The Daily Beast has more.

Newly released records reviewed by CBS News have intensified questions about what happened inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center on the night before Epstein was found dead.

Justice Department documents show investigators reviewing jail surveillance footage flagged an orange-colored figure moving up a staircase toward the locked tier housing Epstein’s cell at about 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019—hours before his body was discovered the next morning.

An observation log described the figure as “possibly an inmate,” while a separate review by the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General identified the same image as a corrections officer carrying orange-colored linen or bedding.

CBS reported that independent video analysts said the movement was more consistent with an inmate—or someone wearing an orange prison uniform—than a corrections officer. Prison employees told CBS that escorting an inmate at that hour would have been highly unusual.

The discrepancy stands in contrast to repeated official assertions that no one entered Epstein’s housing tier that night, raising further questions about activity near his cell during the estimated window of his death.

Advertisement

The draft statement dated August 9, alongside multiple differently redacted versions attributed to federal prosecutors, has raised new questions about what officials were preparing before Epstein was found dead. Are we supposed to believe that this was just a clerical error? In theory, yes, it’s possible, but given the circumstances and all the other questions surrounding Epstein’s death, it’s hard to believe. Why would prosecutors need a statement ready the day before his death? Were they expecting something to happen?

The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The whole thing reeks of a cover-up, and these newly released files are only making the official story look more ridiculous by the day.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. 

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, Salem News Channel, and even CNN. You can also subscribe to his newsletter for free!

He doesn't read the comments section. You can send news tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries to [email protected].

Read more by Matt Margolis

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CBS NEWS CRIME DOJ JEFFREY EPSTEIN UNREDACTED

Recommended

Out of Control: Leftist Shoots Right-Wing Livestreamers in Portland in Drive-By Attack Near ICE HQ Victoria Taft
When the WHO Wouldn’t Return the Flag, Trump and Rubio Sent the Marines David Manney
The Trump Administration FINALLY Tells Boasberg to Pound Sand Matt Margolis
Nicki Minaj Fans Are Flipping Republican. Should Democrats Be Afraid? Matt Margolis
Monkeying With Language, Part II: The One Word Libs Mangled Even Worse Than ‘Racism’ Is… Scott Pinsker
The Truth About the ‘Racist’ Video Trump Posted That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Truth About the ‘Racist’ Video Trump Posted That the Left Doesn’t Want You to Know
Some Democrats Are Fighting Back Against the 'Interest Group Questionnaire Industrial Complex'
A Handful of Examples of How ‘Harvard Is Woke,’ as Hegseth Said
Advertisement