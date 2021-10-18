'Let's Go Brandon' Is the #1 Hip Hop Song in the U.S.

Alternative rapper Loza Alexander’s surprise hit “Let’s Go Brandon” has topped the iTunes hip hop chart at #1. The anti-establishment banger currently sits at #2 overall, just behind power-ballad star Adele and ahead of industry heavy-hitters Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Elton John, and Justin Bieber. When you add up the mind-boggling amount of legacy media promotion these stars are granted as a matter of course, Alexander’s achievement is all the more impressive.

The expression “Let’s Go Brandon” was inadvertently created by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast as she was trying to interview NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. Brown had just won his race at the Talladega Superspeedway, and the crowd behind him was raucously performing the popular “F**k Joe Biden” chant. “You can hear the chants from the crowd,” said Stavast in an awkward attempt to wave away the elephant in the room, “Let’s Go Brandon!” The moment went viral, and “Let’s Go Brandon” is now the SFW version of the original chant.

Related: NBC Reporter Pretends to Hear Something Else as NASCAR Fans Chant ‘F*** Joe Biden’

The song has been boosted by some pretty high-profile fans; Fox News wrote about it two days ago, and Donald J. Trump, Jr. gave it a social media boost. The song sports the prestigious yellow “Best Seller” flag on Amazon after hitting #1 in their Rap & Hip Hop category, as well.

Alexander says he’s ready to release an extended version of the song as soon as his fans push sales to #1 in all categories. And who knows? It could happen!