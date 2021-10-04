News & Politics

NBC Reporter Pretends to Hear Something Else as NASCAR Fans Chant 'F*** Joe Biden'

By Kevin Downey Jr. Oct 04, 2021 10:11 AM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The dedication of the left is impressive. Despite the now-ubiquitous “F*** Joe Biden” chant being heard at numerous sporting events over the past three weeks, an NBC reporter laughs, then claims the crowd is yelling, “Let’s Go Brandon” after Brandon Brown won his first NASCAR Talladega race.

You decide:

My guess, she knew what the fans were chanting but tried to cover it up. Fox News certainly knew.

As our own Victoria Taft reported, the chant is everywhere now.

This wouldn’t be the first time a leftist reporter has lied for the sake of the narrative. PJ Media’s Stephen Green reported in August that a CNN reporter, obediently wearing a hijab, claiming that the Taliban seemed “friendly” while chanting “death to America.”

Related: This Weekend We Remember: The Left Is Evil

College football games seem to be the birthplace of the “F*** Joe Biden” cheer, but we’ve recently seen it cross over into pro games as well.

Rocker Aaron Lewis recently got his audience to chant “F*** Joe Biden” at a concert in Biden’s supposed hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. Ouch!

New York Islanders fans might be the worst of the worst. They pelted their own team for WINNING.

That said, they were also the first sports fans to take over the singing of the National Anthem last season. Will they resume singing the National Anthem at their home opener on Nov. 19, roughly one month into the season, or will they take up the chant that is echoing through stadiums across the nation?

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey, Jr. Is a comedian and columnist. When he isn't writing or performing on stage he is collecting surf records and perhaps practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment, the Atomic Bunker,  looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale.

