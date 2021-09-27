The 'F*** Joe Biden' Chant Is EVERYWHERE

Joe Biden is the worst president we’ve had since the last worst president we had: Barack Obama, who was the worst president since Jimmy Carter. It has escaped no one’s notice.

Covid lockdowns and mandates; the destructive, inhumane, callow, disgusting bug-out of Afghanistan; generational theft-level spending; and tyrannical diktats have touched everyone – except Hollywood and D.C., naturally.

Turn that flag upside down, Australia here we come.

Where people have been “allowed” to congregate they have made their disgust with Joe Biden well known in the coarsest and unsociable of ways – and they’ve been cheered for it!

Nearly everywhere you look, people in large groups and small are chanting “F*** Joe Biden!”

It’s turning into this generation’s “the wave.” Remember the wave?

It's this generation's "the wave." pic.twitter.com/netRaNfA1B — Adult in the Room Podcast (@adultinthe) September 27, 2021

F*** Joe Biden is a real phenomenon.

Remember Red Friday? Now F**** Joe Biden Saturdays are a thing.

It’s a hashtag

It’s a Wikipedia page.

It’s real. There is a “Fuck Joe Biden” Wikipedia page.https://t.co/O2EWfgojJE pic.twitter.com/33vQtoluIW — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) September 26, 2021

It’s a flag.

note to self …. https://t.co/2dad4ZmDMd — Bryon Franzen (@bkfViking123) September 25, 2021

And people are flying them.

The slogan is on Christmas ornaments.

Yup, I did it. #FuckJoeBiden Mr "Things will more or less stay the same" pic.twitter.com/XaAo8xjcHP — CultivatedL (@LCultivated) September 23, 2021

In addition to hearing the chant at college football games for weeks, it has spread to – wait, what’s that I hear at The Ryder Cup? F*** Joe Biden.

Hearing fans chant “Fuck Joe Biden” at the #RyderCup is glorious 😎🏆 pic.twitter.com/i4W5AlySjs — Femme 2.0 (@YouKnowMares) September 25, 2021

The Ryder Cup.

Singer Luke Bryant good-naturedly scolded his fans when the chant broke out at his concert. Then he played back up.

Chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” at a Luke Bryan concert…the anthem continues, as it should! pic.twitter.com/eeGe2p7bBv — Katrina Stuck in Newsom Purgatory (@BeachyKeenBabe) September 23, 2021

I have no idea what event this was, but it became a F*** Joe Biden event.

In a food court somewhere, there it was.

Fuck Joe Biden chanted by an entire food court. pic.twitter.com/VtEBgPMuvO — Lightspeed_Outlaw🇺🇸 (@breakonthru234) September 26, 2021

Go Big Red, but F*** Joe Biden.

Get a crowd, add some beats, and F*** Joe Biden becomes a hip-hop event.

We’ve gone from stadia to Staind with F*** Joe Biden chants.

At Staind concerts over the weekend in Joe Biden’s Delaware and in Scranton, Pennsylvania (Joe’s hometown that he travels to whenever he runs for office), the band led the crowd in the F*** Joe Biden chant.

شعبية جو #بايدن تحطم الأرقام القياسية في #أمريكا

وبعد الملاعب الرياضية جاء دور الحفلات الموسيقية🙈

عشرات الآلاف ممن حضروا حفل مغني الروك Staind وكاتب الأغاني الأمريكي "آرون لويس" الشهير يهتفون 👈 FUCK Joe Biden 🤦🤣🤦‍♀️ قناة التلقرام👇👇👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/528UC4gdpB . pic.twitter.com/nHG4LsppFE — محمدالمذحجي (@MadhajiMN) September 27, 2021

Translation, sans emojis:

“After the sports stadiums, it was the turn of the concerts. Tens of thousands of people who attended the famous American rock singer and songwriter “Aaron Lewis” concert cheering F*** Joe Biden”

Lead singer Aaron West wore an “impeach Biden” hat and donned shirts that read “F*** Joe Biden” and “I Could Sh*t a Better President.”

Read his shirt 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJD49GNks5 — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 – recallgeorgegascon.com (@lalovestrump) September 23, 2021

Finally, please solve the puzzle, Joe.