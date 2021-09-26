FBI Narrative About the Jan. 6th Capitol 'Insurrection' Is IMPLODING

An explosive report over the weekend claims to show that alleged Capitol riot organizers were actually government informants and that, far from being in the dark, the FBI knew in advance it needed to harden the target and didn’t.

The New York Times reported Saturday that “records, and information from two people familiar with the matter, suggest that federal law enforcement had a far greater visibility into the assault on the Capitol, even as it was taking place, than was previously known.”

The revelations in The Times reveal that there was no conspiracy on the part of the Proud Boys to storm the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, as alleged by the Department of Justice.

It’s already known that the Proud Boys leader, Enrique Tarrio, had been an FBI informant. The Times report concentrates on yet another FBI informant in the right-leaning group who reportedly warned his handler in real time that some bad stuff was going on at the Capitol.

Recommended: Is It Any Wonder Americans Mistrust the Intelligence Community When They Pull Stunts Like This?

Though several Proud Boys are charged with a conspiracy, this latest informant maintains that there was never any plan by the group to violently storm the Capitol and, indeed, there’s evidence to back that claim.

The Times reported that “the records, and information from two people familiar with the matter, suggest that federal law enforcement had a far greater visibility into the assault on the Capitol, even as it was taking place, than was previously known.”

Indeed, the paper concludes the obvious: that “the new information is likely to complicate the government’s efforts to prove the high-profile conspiracy charges it has brought against several members of the Proud Boys.”

Huh. You don’t say?

The report, based on documents seen by reporters, also raises questions about whether FBI Director Chris Wray lied to Congress about the FBI’s lack of foreknowledge of the melee. It also begs the question of why the FBI and other police agencies failed to harden the Capitol in advance.

There were a lot of peaceful protesters there that day. Here’s a man caught on video screaming for the police to call for backup to stop the attack.

January 6th was so frightening these officers gave this guy a big ol' "Meh…" when he approached them about calling for backup. pic.twitter.com/OoR2FelDOJ — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) September 18, 2021

The Proud Boys story is an unusual act of journalism by The Times. But the mainstreams are just catching up to the story published in June in Revolver News about another alleged FBI informant, the head of the Oath Keepers.

Revolver News claims that Stewart Rhodes used his position as head of the Oath Keepers to capture others in a conspiracy of his own making and then skated away from any charges.

Related: Latest Durham Indictment May Make Russiagate the Most Corrupt Scandal in U.S. History

Oddly, despite the “shock and awe” prosecutions, Rhodes hasn’t been indicted in the Capitol riot case, but, as the publication noted, it was his actions leading up to the Capitol riot for which his underlings have been charged with conspiracy.

The government has, in effect, built its case against the 16 Oath Keepers in large part by saying “We know you’re guilty of conspiracy because we definitely know your leader Stewart Rhodes is guilty of conspiracy, and it looks like you were following your leader.” But Stewart Rhodes is not even charged. He is still just “Person One.”

Wherever Rhodes went, indictments of everyone but him were sure to follow. He used the pretext of providing security to insinuate himself into some high-echelon events that the FBI wanted to get close to.

What is especially interesting to note, however, is the frequency with which Stewart Rhodes justifies his involvement in events with the pretext of providing bodyguard services, or “personal security” services. This was the same justification he gave to Sheriff Arpaio, who would later be probed by the FBI and indicted, and the same excuse Rhodes would later give to get close to Roger Stone, who the FBI has been eagerly pursuing for another round of indictments, as well as Alex Jones, Michael Flynn, and other VIPs at the November-December 2020 “Stop The Steal” events.

As it did in laying out the details of the FBI involvement in the Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, the news site detailed the government connections with the Capitol Building protest and riot.

At a time when Americans have discoverer that the FBI lied about the Trump-Russia hoax and tried to seed the story in all layers of political Washington, it would come to no one’s surprise to learn that the FBI’s fingerprints were all over plans for their self-styled “insurrection.”

Would it?