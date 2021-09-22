Latest Durham Indictment May Make Russiagate the Most Corrupt Scandal in U.S. History

That loud clunk you hear is another shoe dropping in the John Durham investigation of the “Russia! Russia! Russia!” conspiracy to Get Trump.

We already know about Hillary Clinton’s attempted takedown of the Donald Trump candidacy and presidency in the Russia hoax. We know a government lawyer lied to the FISA court in order to get a warrant to spy on the Trump campaign. We know about Christopher Steele’s fake “dossier,” the spying on the Trump campaign by the FBI, and the deployment of Democrat apparatchiks to conscript their Leftist media transcribers to plant or amplify the fake news in the service of The Party.

It’s one of the most corrupt scandals in U.S. political history.

But Special Counsel John Durham’s latest indictment may move this scandal to the undisputed champ of all time.

Durham’s move wasn’t so much about the indictment of Hillary lawyer Michael Sussman of Perkins Coie. It’s about whom Sussman used and the gobsmacking and sweeping conspiracy to get Trump.

The 27-page indictment alleges that Sussman lied to the FBI and several other government officials, including Congress, to get his girl elected. But that’s small potatoes. Page ten is where the Spidey-senses go into overdrive.

On the latest John Durham developments – The exposure of DNC/Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman – and his 8/2016 contacts with Fusion GPS as the false Trump/Alfa Bank story heated up.https://t.co/DiDM4gP0J8 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 16, 2021

The indictment goes into exacting detail to explain that Sussman used his cyber security contacts to use “un-public” government data culled from favorable government contacts and “to mine this internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ that would tie then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to Russia.”

In other words, Durham alleges that a tech executive used by the Democrats, and who hoped to work in cyber security for the Clinton White House, used his insider knowledge to conjure up phony internet links between candidate/president Trump and Alfa Bank, based in Russia. The man known in the indictment as Tech Executive 1 used this proprietary information from his companies and his connections and contracts with a U.S. university to use those workers to phony up the connections between Trump and the Russian bank. Durham notes that Tech Executive 1 was “in the process of finalizing” a sensitive government contract. It’s clear, however, he had access to sensitive intelligence that was “un-public,” in the words of the indictment, and used this intelligence to prove-up how he’d counteract cyber breaches covered by the contract.

The indictment illustrates how Tech Executive 1 used government connections, his companies, contracts with a U.S. university, Perkins Coie, Sussman, and other political players to Get Trump.

As the Rachel Maddow-like media magpies touted the fake links between the Trump campaign and the Russian Alfa Bank, Hillary-world was using “non public” — some use the word “classified” — internet data to show phony links. The indictment even notes how the major players discussed ways to fake the links themselves to show to the media and the FBI.

On or about August 20, 2016, Originator-1 emailed Tech Executive-1, Researcher­ I, and Researcher-2, stating, among other things, .that “even if we found what [Tech Executive-I] asks us to find in DNS, we don’t see the money flow, and we don’t see the content ofsome message saying ‘send the money here’.” Originator-1 then explained that it would be possible to “fill out a sales form on two websites, faking the other company’s email address in each form,” and thereby cause them “to appear to communicate with each other in DNS.” Originator-} then concluded:

“I[:f] [Tech Executive-1] can take the *inference* we gain through this team exercise … then work to develop even an inference may be worthwhile….It’s just not the case that you can rest assured that Hillary’s opposition research and whatever professional gov[ernments] and investigative

journalists are also digging [will] come up with the same things[.]” (asterisks in original).

The indictment describes how Tech Executive 1 used his connections and the university researchers to “search and analyze their holdings of public and non public internet data for derogatory information on Trump” to “support an ‘inference’ and ‘narrative’ regarding Trump that would please certain VIPs.” Think about that. University researchers were put into the service of the Hillary Clinton campaign to provide fake “Russia! Russia! Russia!” information on Donald Trump.

This was how a DOJ press release put it:

The technology executive, for his part, exploited his access to non-public data at multiple internet companies and enlisted the assistance of researchers at a U.S.-based university who were receiving and analyzing internet data in connection with a pending federal government cybersecurity research contract designed to identify the perpetrators of malicious cyber-attacks and protect U.S. national security. The indictment further alleges that researchers were tasked to mine this internet data to establish “an inference” and “narrative” that would tie then-presidential candidate Donald Trump to Russia, and which the executive believed would please certain “VIPs.” The indictment also alleges that Sussmann, his law firm, and the technology executive coordinated with representatives and agents of the Clinton Campaign in these efforts.

Internet sleuths have come up with pretty clear ideas of who these bad actors are — including the university. They’re not hard to find.

These players were all in on the hoax.

They were all on the same side.

They were all willing to use their sensitive positions of power to exact political damage because they didn’t like Trump and his voters.

And they were willing to exploit and manipulate secret government data to Get Trump and subvert an election.

Durham’s investigation isn’t over. The only question is: Will anyone ever be held accountable for this travesty?