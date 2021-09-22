Articles of Impeachment Against Biden Introduced by Four House Republicans

News articles of impeachment against the perpetually embattled Joe Biden were introduced on Tuesday by Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs over Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis, and his efforts to continue the federal eviction moratorium despite warnings from the Supreme Court.

“I take this seriously. I don’t think it’s haphazard. I’m not trying to get media attention for myself,” Gibbs told the Washington Examiner. “He’s done so much damage to this country in less than nine months, which is really scary.”

“He’s not capable of being commander in chief, and that’s obvious by the actions since Day One when he took the presidency back in January,” he added. “Maybe something like this makes the White House think twice before they do some of this nonsense.”

Gibbs’ articles of impeachment has three other sponsors: Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas) and Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas). There have been other articles of impeachment introduced in the House, and they, like this new one, will go nowhere so long as Democrats have control of the House—which Gibbs acknowledges.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go anywhere with Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi,” Gibbs conceded. But “it shows that there are some Republicans that think that this president needs to be impeached, he needs to be removed from office one way or another.”

“At some point, they’re gonna be held accountable for their actions, and this is kind of putting them on notice,” he added.

So far, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has refused to support efforts to impeach Joe Biden.

“Look, I’m extremely frustrated with the president. As I said, if you want to be president of the free world, you have to have the trust, faith, and confidence of the American public. President Biden lost that yesterday,” McCarthy said, following the terror attack in Kabul that killed 13 U.S. service members. He said eventually “there will be a day of reckoning.”