The Morning Briefing: Let's Cheer the Olympians Who Aren't Pathetic, Woke Morons

Top O' the Briefing

Real Olympians Are Still Out There

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing Friends. Boxer/briefs and shampoo/conditioner are lying to you.

I put in the effort to find movies on the streaming platforms this past weekend, which I was happy to learn was still possible. Oh, it’s work and the movies are so-so for the most part, but they can be found.

Possibilities make life worth living.

As I have noted on many occasions, I am not a big fan of the political outrages of the day. The Democrats are always outraged, of course, and that’s wearisome to deal with. But we have a lot of angry shriek days on our side of the aisle too.

The most recent one focuses on the ingrate American Olympians like the U.S. Women’s soccer team, who are deserving of all the derision they receive.

The Olympics are all about national pride and the celebration of the dedication of the athletes. They aren’t all anti-American pieces of uselessness like Megan Rapinoe. It’s sad that the modern media climate tends to spotlight the bad seeds. Today we will celebrate the good.

We are still blessed as a nation with athletes who are there for the pure joy of competition and the honor to represent their country.

The United States can celebrate athletes like gymnast Simone Biles, who may very well be the most brilliant athlete in her sport ever. When asked why she attempts vaults that are so dangerous she replied, “Because I can.”

Cocky is as cocky does.

My favorite American athlete of these games is Sydney McLaughlin. I’ve always been a huge USA Track and Field fan but that allegiance grew stronger when my daughter became a collegiate runner. She was visiting me the weekend of the USA Track and Field qualifying and that made it all the more special. Our favorite race was the Women’s 400-meter hurdles. The two best women in the history of the event — Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin — are running for the U.S. #KruiserKid and I went nuts watching McLaughlin shatter the world record set by Muhammad. When interviewed after the race, McLaughlin gave all the glory to God.

Bryan and I hadn’t talked about it but he latched on to Sydney McLaughin’s story too.

Forget the posturing losers. Let’s remember the athletes who do it all for the right reasons.

U-S-A! U-S-A!

My New Fun Gig

Everything Isn’t Awful

Moral of the story: If you fall, stand up, and try again. ❤️ 📹: officialdugas on Instagram pic.twitter.com/R1Wmo3EZWS — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) July 25, 2021

