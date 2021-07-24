Elder Abuse Is Ok In Biden's DOJ: Cuomo Won't Be Investigated for Nursing Home Killings

Got Mass Murder?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) decided to turn a blind eye to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s slaughter of elderly patients who died of the China flu in nursing homes. This comes hours after the DOJ let Michigan’s Gov. Whitmer and Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf skate for the same crimes. All three governors are Democrats. Welcome to Biden’s America.

Covid would have barely been a blip in deaths except for what these Democrat governors did. https://t.co/Um0KERFlqV — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 24, 2021

Good news: The FBI DID manage to arrest a 69-year-old “terrorist” woman for walking into the capitol on Jan 6.

Worst Decision Ever

Cuomo infamously ordered COVID-positive elderly patients back into nursing homes, despite having several field hospitals, the naval hospital ship U.S.S. Comfort, and the huge Jacob Javits Center as options—and despite being told the move would likely kill thousands of senior residents. It did. Roughly 15,000 elderly patients died of COVID in New York nursing homes.

The U.S.S. Comfort, a ship with room for 500 COVID patients, was sent to New York harbor by then-president Trump. Cuomo couldn’t have Trump looking like a hero to New Yorkers so he came up with ridiculous reasons not to transfer the patients to places where they couldn’t infect others. Cuomo slaughtered 15,000 elderly people because he couldn’t hand Trump a victory.

Bob And Weave

Cuomo famously blamed the nursing home atrocities on everyone else—God, Trump, Republicans, The New York Post, and grieving family members. Everyone except for the guy whose signature is on the order: Andrew Cuomo.

Apparently, Biden’s DOJ can’t see what every New Yorker sees. Kidding, we know what’s happening. Biden is allowing his fellow Democrats to get away with murder, literally.

Cuomo also took his time releasing the number of nursing home deaths he caused, and is accused of hiding the real number. Cuomo is filthy.

Science Denier

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, one of the GOP peeps who pushed for investigations into the states’ COVID-19 nursing home policies, hammered the DOJ’s decision not to investigate the nursing home deaths in New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, calling it “outrageous.”

“Where is the justice for nursing home victims and their grieving families?” Scalise said in a statement. “Grieving families deserve answers and accountability. It’s unconscionable that Biden’s Department of Justice refuses to investigate the deadly actions that went against CDC’s medical guidance taken in these states.”