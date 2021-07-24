The World Has Had It With China Flu Lockdowns: Protests Rock Cities All Over the Globe

Mad Mad World

People across the globe are standing up and fighting against China flu lockdowns and vaccine mandates a mere 477 days since being told we need only “15 days to flatten the curve.”

We’re Not Gonna Take It

Anti-riot cops clashed with protestors in central Paris, using tear gas to break up angry mobs that are tired of useless lockdowns, immunity passports, and a possible forced vaccination plan for healthcare workers. Over 100,000 people took to the streets to show their disdain for the COVID restrictions, including “COVID-Free” letters allowing them to enter restaurants and theatres.

More than 100,000 people across France marched to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to force vaccinations for health workers and require a COVID-19-free certificate to enter places like restaurants and movie theaters https://t.co/4ADluBSxsl pic.twitter.com/6YGQ1YM8iI — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2021

In a separate protest in western Paris, demonstrators opposed anti-virus mandates and carried banners reading “Stop the dictatorship.”

Further protests in France are also planned in other cities, including Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes, and Toulouse.

In Excess

Thousands of angry Australians swarmed the streets of Sydney and Melbourne to protest the current month-long lockdown.

Big protests in Sydney, Australia after the government put greater Sydney back into a weeks-long Wuhan-style lockdown of all non-essential activities following 1 COVID death and discussed deploying the military to hotspots to keep people from leaving.pic.twitter.com/7cC6gxyq4k — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) July 24, 2021

Angry protestors banged heads with mounted riot police, even showering them with debris.

Protestors clashed with police during anti-lockdown protests in Sydney, Australia in defiance of public-health orders amid a growing COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/ofqHtQTZMg pic.twitter.com/d5vhV096wo — Reuters (@Reuters) July 24, 2021

Roughly five million people in Greater Sydney have been locked down for four weeks over fears of the Delta variant. They can only leave their homes for four reasons: to purchase food and essential items; to secure medical help, including vaccinations; to exercise in pairs, not groups, traveling no further than 10 km (6.2 miles) from home; and to go to an essential job or study program that can’t be done at home.

Sydney Police said it recognizes and supports the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly but noted that the protest was a breach of public health orders. Health orders the public clearly opposes.

Detroit Break Down

Protesters hit the bricks all over Detroit to oppose mandatory vaccinations for all hospital workers. Rallies were held in the Motor City as well as nearby Clinton Township, West Bloomfield, and Wyandotte.

Protesters in Grand Rapids, Mich., lined up outside a hospital to express their anger over the mandate. Many carried signs, one of which said, “My Body, My Choice,” swiping the pro-choice crowd’s mantra.

The Pipes Are Calling

Thousands of Irish people have also had it. Marchers in Dublin and Belfast let their voices be heard after lawmakers passed legislation stating that only vaccinated and COVID-free people could dine and drink indoors.

Leave the Covid, Get The Cannoli

Italy’s leaders passed a law stating that Italian citizens must present a “green pass” to enter a restaurant, theater, museum, indoor swimming pool, or sports stadium. The pass signifies that the holder has either gotten the vax, had a recent negative COVID test, or had the Chinese virus already. Italians aren’t having it and are protesting across their country.

WATCH: Thousands protest Turin, Italy against the newly announced vaccine passport. LISTEN to the chant.👇pic.twitter.com/BQ2Wey8Vvg — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) July 22, 2021

Anarchy in the U.K.

The Brits, usually quite left-leaning and very properly politically correct, have jumped on the anti-vax bandwagon. Thousands poured into the streets of London and Manchester after Boris Johnson stated that one would need a vaccine passport to enter a nightclub. These protests come immediately after all other COVID restrictions have been lifted.

JUST IN 🚨 Large number of people holding anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, London even after England lifts all COVID restrictions. pic.twitter.com/NSTOlk8O6Y — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 19, 2021

Clearly, vaccine passports are not the way to go for many, and people across the words are letting their elected leaders know exactly how they feel. Let’s see if the message is heard.