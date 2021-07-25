At Least Three Dead After Iranian Police Open Fire on Protesters Demanding Water

Iran is in the midst of its worst drought in 50 years, which has led to a shortage of water. Along with the rolling blackouts, 50 percent inflation, and soul-destroying fundamentalism, the Iranian people may have reached their limit and have taken to the streets demanding a change in government.

IRAN: Protests continue in the oil-rich province of Khuzestan in the heat of the summer. Protesters demand access to clean water.pic.twitter.com/sUBMEs12n3 — Negar Mortazavi (@NegarMortazavi) July 19, 2021

The protests started in southwest Khuzestan Province and spread to the nearby city of Aligudarz. The demonstrations have now engulfed 30 cities, according to independent media sources. Amnesty International reports that security services have opened fire on protesters, killing as many as 10 Iranians, although the authorities claim only three were killed after “suspicious bullets” were shot “by some unknown people who penetrated among peaceful protesters,” state media said, according to CNN.

Several videos uploaded by social media users last week showed security forces using tear gas to disperse protesters, with another video on social media showing activists gathering outside the Tehran Interior Ministry to voice support for Khuzestan protesters. “We call on law enforcement forces not to harm protesters calling (for) access to water,” a prominent activist, Narges Mohammadi, said in the video.

What makes the protests significant is that the Iranian people are making a strong statement about the recently-elected government headed by the fanatical jurist Ebrahim Raisi.

Washington Post: