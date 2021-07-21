Go Woke, Get Smoked: U.S. Women's Soccer Team Gets Played Off the Pitch by Sweden to Open Olympics in a Three-Goal Hole

The U.S. Women’s Soccer team is ranked number one in the world. They had a 44 match unbeaten streak and were the favorites to take the gold medal at the Olympics.

But today, they were crushed by Sweden, the fifth-ranked team in the world, 3-0.

Both teams, playing before an empty stadium because of the pandemic, knelt to protest racism before the game and before the national anthems were played. While the anthem was played, all 18 players stood — including pink-haired Megan Rapinoe who made a name for herself with the left when she took a knee during the playing of the anthem prior to a match last year.

Leave it to the Babylon Bee to find the appropriate sentiment following the team’s embarrassing 3-0 shellacking.

People were stunned after the U.S. women’s soccer team lost to Sweden in the Olympics this week by a score of 3-0—until the team revealed they are boycotting scoring any goals until racism is defeated. “Yeah, we didn’t score any goals against Sweden last night, but that was totally on purpose,” said star player and beloved activist Megan Rapinoe. “This isn’t the time to score goals—when America is still racist. We totally could have beaten Sweden but we decided as a team that no goals will be scored until complete equality has been achieved in America. Also, we demand a hefty raise.”

“We got our a**es kicked, didn’t we? … I thought we were a little tight, a little nervous, just doing dumb stuff,” said Rapinoe.

“Dumb stuff” like kneeling to protest racism? Yeah, that counts.

What do you get when they are focusing on wokeness and "justice" instead of excellence on the soccer field? On the basketball court? In the military? In schools and universities? Inside companies? You get mediocracy as the result! We get us LOOSING as the result! — maxpeck (@maxpeck62) July 21, 2021

The International Olympic Committee originally upheld the ban on protests of any kind. But pressure from the U.S. forced them to change.

Yahoo Sports:

Yes, there is schadenfreude in seeing the U.S. women penalized by the soccer gods for their puffed-up self-importance in thinking their protests make any difference whatsoever. But there’s one thing I don’t understand.

The team plays and practices, travels, and stays in hotels, all under the auspices of the U.S. Olympic Committee. The United States soccer federation pays them salaries. The American people buy the products that their multi-billion-dollar sponsors sell to fund this extravaganza.

And yet, the players believe their useless gesture will embarrass the United States and its people — shame the government and citizens into not being racist…or something.

Someone should have taught these spoiled brats the meaning of gratitude when they were young.