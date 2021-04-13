The Morning Briefing: U.S.May Want to Look Into Getting Rid of Minnesota

Top O’ the Briefing

What Has Minnesota Done for Us Lately?

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jack LaLanne may have been from the future.

Early in my stand-up career, I drove to all of my gigs. The average opening act in comedy club isn’t flying all over the place. I got to see a lot of this great land and became quite enamored of it. Most of it, anyway. I never did get San Francisco.

That was a long time ago, however. People change. Countries change.

The Democrats go off the socialist deep end and turn the states and cities that they run into fetid cesspools of civil unrest.

I’m kind over those places now.

Hear me out. I know that we have all gotten used to the way the American flag looks and that change is difficult but, let’s be honest here, we could all probably get used to having fewer stars on it. Maybe start by removing one after we rid ourselves of, say, Minnesota. I’m done with it. Minnesota and its 10,000 lakes need to go somewhere that isn’t here.

Off the top of my head, Prince is the only worthwhile thing I can think of to ever come out of Minnesota. OK, our own Ed Morrissey lives there, but he’s not a native and we can rescue him and move him to a free state.

In recent years, all the state has given us is Keith Ellison, Ilhan Omar, and race riots since last summer.

We can do better, America.

Night Two of Riot Boogaloo got underway in Minneapolis last night. Our Townhall colleague Julio Rosas is doing his glutton for punishment thing again and covering it for the Mothership. Bryan highlighted some of the action that Julio shared:

This is what the back and forth between the rioters and police looks like in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/yb6e5TMG4m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

These people really need hobbies. Ones they can do as Canadians, preferably. Or Greenlanders. Progressives are obsessed with Russia, maybe Vlad can take this miserable place off of our hands. This is a breakup that’s been a longtime in the making.

If we have any luck getting rid of the thorn that is Minnesota, maybe we can find a taker for Oregon and its ne’er-do-well hellhole Portland, which has been in a state of permanent unrest since last summer doesn’t show any signs of letting up.

The only goal for these leftist enclaves is to have all of this rioting lead to the de-Americanization of America. Why keep them around? If they were acting out under another country’s flag it might make them just a bit easier to ignore.

If it doesn’t, at least somebody else would be picking up the bill for all of this nonsense.

We’ll always have Prince.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This young boy is winning hearts at local baseball game by dressing up like his idol — the umpire. ⚾️ https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/PkgL7wwpJe — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 12, 2021

PJ Media

VIDEO: If Antifa’s ‘All Cops Are Bastards’ Chant Was Right, Would They Be Marching or Chanting?

CA Governor Gavin Newsom Finally Admits He’s Not Bigger Than Jesus

Treacher: ‘The Columnist’ Depicts Every Journo’s Fondest Dream: Murdering Online Trolls

The Latest Police Statement on Daunte Wright Shooting Isn’t Likely to Cool Tensions…

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #185: One of Our Vice Presidents Is Missing!

Austin Police Officer Shot On Duty; Just One City Council Member Gives Him Backup

Does Rep. Steve Cohen Want to Start a War Over the Capitol Riot?

I hate it when the fight. Oh wait…Nate Silver Accuses Dr. Fauci of Gaslighting on COVID Transmission

COVID-19 Cases Are Surging in Michigan and the CDC Director Says Shut It Down to ‘Flatten the Curve’

Christian Colleges Demand a Say in Lawsuit Aiming to Gut Religious Exemption

Coca-Cola is poison and Delta has always been awful. The Victims of Woke Capitalism: Georgia Business Owners Speak Out After MLB Snub

Muslim Leaders Enraged, Demand Apology as Jay-Z Wears T-Shirt with Image of Mosque on It

She’s a psycho. Good talk. Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tweets ‘You Can’t Be Anti-Racist’ Unless You Support This Massively Regressive Policy She Likes

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Intel Veteran Exposes China’s Spy Ops and Paramilitary Training in Canada

#NewEastBerlin Update. Chilling: California Senate Committee Votes to Make it Easier to Dox Citizens Who Sign Recall Petitions

Hamas-Linked CAIR Enraged by Minneapolis Curfew, Demands Ramadan Exemption

Former Child Victim Speaks Out About St. Louis Family Court Trauma: ‘No One Would Help Me’

Amid Renewed Rioting in Minneapolis, a Lesson on the Second Amendment

Townhall Mothership

BREAKING: Second Night of Riots Erupt in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

The Cult of California

The UK COVID Variant Hysteria Just Got Silenced in New Study

Nikki Haley Makes an Announcement About Her Presidential Prospects

Whaddya know. New Polling Shows Opposition to Democrats’ Hefty ‘Infrastructure’ Package

CNN Actually Fact Checks (Some Of) Biden’s 2A Lies

Thanks, Joe! Jacksonville Gun Show Attracts Thousands After Biden Executive Orders

Nevada Op-Ed On Racial Equality And The Second Amendment

Feelings Get Hurt After Chris Christie Drops Inconvenient Truths About Biden’s Infrastructure Plan

Georgetown Students Support Georgia’s New Voting Law (They Just Didn’t Realize It)

Jim Acosta Asks the Execrable Harry Reid About Court Packing, Doesn’t Get the Answer He Expected

Fed up Little Girl Goes Beast Mode After Seeing ‘Playground Closed Due to COVID Restrictions’ Sign (Watch)

Bodycam Footage Proves BLM Wrong on Daunte Wright Shooting (VIDEO)

#Popcorn. Black Lives Matter activists want investigation of leader after real-estate binge

Number of migrant kids in cages drops 45% (now they’re in convention centers)

“Kiss of death”: Dems’ voting-reform bill could torpedo immigrants’ hopes of citizenship

She’s not a Republican. Politico: Biden will nominate Cindy McCain as his administration’s token Republican ambassador

Some people did something: Cornell’s faculty senate prohibits campus police from mentioning race in crime alerts

‘What sitcom is this from?’ Jen Psaki explains how the WH is reaching out to motivate ‘white conservative communities’ to get vaccinated

Drew Holden’s thread pulls the final plug on CNN hack Chris Cillizza’s life support after Cillizza bashes Fox News’ coverage

Kids in plexiglass cages. School district shows off students back at the lunch table together … surrounded by plexiglass

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: The Pfizer Vaccine Pairs Well With Craft Beer

Here Are 100 Companies That Don’t Want Your Money if You Want Secure Elections. Spend Accordingly.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Irony Alert: Dr. Fauci Is the Most Effective Anti-Vaxxer Ever

60 Minutes Tries to Pull DeSantis Hit Piece Story Out of the Crapper and It Backfires Spectacularly

Government-Mandated Climate Confessions Are Coming to a Company Near You

GOLD ‘Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter’: Is Matt Gaetz Being Blackmailed?

GOLD IN MY ORBIT: A Conversation With Marc Ang on Anti-Asian Hate, Race, and True Diversity

Around the Interwebz

When to See This Month’s ‘Pink Super Moon’ at Peak Brilliance

Archaeologists find “lost golden city” buried under sand for 3,400 years

Arclight Cinemas And Pacific Theatres Won’t Be Reopening; Parent Company Decurion Hands Keys Back To Landlords

Reporter locked out of Twitter after sharing story about BLM founder buying $1.4 million L.A. home

11 Strange Stories From the National UFO Reporting Center

Bee Me

'It Is Still Not Safe To Go Outside,' Says Fauci's Head In A Jar In Year 2739https://t.co/xiTVz4iS1B — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 12, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

Pocket watches and dungarees will get America back on track.