EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Intel Veteran Exposes China's Spy Ops and Paramilitary Training in Canada

What is China really up to just a few miles from the U.S.-Canadian border? Two investigative reporters have uncovered something that sounds like it’s from spy novel — a cult turned multi-level marketing operation that has apparently been co-opted by the Chinese Communist Party as a global spy network.

I spoke with one of those investigators, Canadian intelligence veteran Scott McGregor, about the incredible but all-too-real operation he and his partner, Ina Mitchell, are unearthing in our neighbor to the north.

It all begins with the mysterious and as-of-yet unsolved murder of a 41-year-old woman.

Watch the entire interview here.

