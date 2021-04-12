Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tweets 'You Can't Be Anti-Racist' Unless You Support This Massively Regressive Policy She Likes

Remember last week when Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tweeted this nonsense?

Everything is infrastructure! That assault on our language didn’t help sell Biden’s irresponsible and deceptive “infrastructure” bill. Gillibrand earned derision and mockery on Twitter to the point that it seemed we’d have to wait a while for another Democrat to tweet something that made less sense and attracted as much snark.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley enters the arena and says “Hold my beer!”

Never mind the impressive combination of race-baiting and gaslighting she managed to pack into that one tweet. Pressley isn’t even close to correct on the economics here. JP Morgan Chase studied the issue of student debt cancellation and found that it would disproportionately help the middle and upper classes at the expense of lower-income Americans.

Finding Two: Student debt cancellation disproportionately benefits middle- and high-income families, though income targeting makes cancellation less regressive.