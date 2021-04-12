Amid Renewed Rioting in Minneapolis, a Lesson on the Second Amendment

Minneapolis, Minn. suburb Brooklyn Center is once again the scene of rioting in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Duante Wright. Townhall Media’s Senior Writer Julio Rosas is on the scene providing updates.

On the ground in Brooklyn Center, MN for @townhallcom. Rioters are throwing projectiles and shooting fireworks at police guarding the city’s police building. Police are firing tear gas and flashbangs. Video to come. pic.twitter.com/mp2ImON8iz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

This is what the back and forth between the rioters and police looks like in Brooklyn Center, MN. pic.twitter.com/yb6e5TMG4m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

Some business owners were prepared and are defending their property. Some weren’t and aren’t.

Some Brooklyn Center stores are being protected by civilians with firearms. The looters have stayed away from these places. pic.twitter.com/fAcmYFxLG6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 13, 2021

The natural right of self-defense is what the Second Amendment is about. Not hunting. Anyone who interjects hunting into discussions of the Second Amendment is either trying to deceive or doesn’t know the amendment and its true purpose. The right to keep and bear arms is about the citizen’s ability to defend himself or herself and their family and property against tyrants. Sometimes those tyrants are from the government. Sometimes government breaks down, and self-defense is a matter of life or death.

Joe Biden doesn’t want citizens who are empowered to defend themselves in either situation.

Related: Austin Police Officer Shot On Duty; Just One City Council Member Gives Him Backup