Amid Renewed Rioting in Minneapolis, a Lesson on the Second Amendment

By Bryan Preston Apr 12, 2021 11:20 PM ET
Armed citizens defend business from looters during Minneapolis riots. Julio Rosas/Townhall Media

Minneapolis, Minn. suburb Brooklyn Center is once again the scene of rioting in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Duante Wright. Townhall Media’s Senior Writer Julio Rosas is on the scene providing updates.

 

Some business owners were prepared and are defending their property. Some weren’t and aren’t.

The natural right of self-defense is what the Second Amendment is about. Not hunting. Anyone who interjects hunting into discussions of the Second Amendment is either trying to deceive or doesn’t know the amendment and its true purpose. The right to keep and bear arms is about the citizen’s ability to defend himself or herself and their family and property against tyrants. Sometimes those tyrants are from the government. Sometimes government breaks down, and self-defense is a matter of life or death.

Joe Biden doesn’t want citizens who are empowered to defend themselves in either situation.

