Insanity Wrap #185: One of Our Vice Presidents Is Missing!

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

A Harsh But Simple Truth

Sometimes, Insanity Wrap is grateful that we rarely have to think about, much less worry about, the police as we go about our business.

But it isn’t luck, is it?

We aren’t on social media celebrating the thug life, we aren’t selling or buying illegal drugs, we don’t have any warrants out for our arrest, we don’t call for or even condone violence against the police, and we don’t attempt to flee on foot or by car on the rare occasions that we must deal with the police.

If Insanity Wrap were doing any or all of these things, it shouldn’t necessarily result in us getting shot and killed.

But it sure would raise the odds, wouldn’t it?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

A group of women sing and dance outside of stores that were looted by #BLM rioters in Brooklyn Center, Minn. #DuanteWright #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/bcUKGuXyr0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 12, 2021

Nothing says “racial justice” like throwing an impromptu dance party outside of the store you or your BLM buddies just looted.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Andy’s work over the last year has been perhaps the most single valuable resource when it comes to understanding the true nature of Antifa/BLM.

And so:

Ngo, known for his coverage of the far-left Antifa movement, was set to speak at the large Nashville-based event later this month on April 22 and 23 in Nashville, but then Ngo received an email uninviting him to the annual “culture summit” for civic-minded Christian influencers. He was then dropped from the list of speakers, which includes megachurch pastor Matt Chandler and Christian apologist John Lennox.

At least this time no one attacked or threatened to kill Ngo, which is a nice change of pace.

Once again, Insanity Wrap must ask: Is literally all the anti-Asian racism on the Left, or only virtually all of it?

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Are white liberal women ok? pic.twitter.com/EsTnQF5pcI — Chance Coleman (@ChanceTyColeman) April 12, 2021

No, they are not.

Next question?

Insanity Wrap must confess that we made it through only the first few seconds of this TikTok clip.

If you’d like to watch the whole thing, we would first recommend you take a shot.

Not a shot of tequila. Of Demerol.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Say what you will about Patrisse Cullors, but Insanity Wrap is here to tell you that she isn’t stupid or crazy enough to be an actual Marxist.

She has, in fact, found a very profitable way of selling old Marxist “false consciousness” trope as brand-new to Woke corporations and individual idiot/insane donors.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

When Insanity Wrap saw the “MIA” headline, our first thought was: “Yes, where is she?”

Our second thought was: “Well, it’s the Washington Examiner. They lean right. Maybe Harris isn’t really totally AWOL.”

We should have stuck with our first thought.

It’s one thing when the right-leaning Examiner makes the case, but quite another when it’s made by full-time Democratic apologist Chris Wallace.

“It’s so interesting,” Mr. Wallace added during his “America’s Newsroom” appearance on Friday, The Daily Caller reported. “When the president first said he was putting Kamala Harris, his vice president, in charge of the border, the sense was that he was putting her in charge of the border, the whole issue. Then a day or so later the clarification came down that well, no, she is not in charge of the border, she is in charge of diplomacy with Mexico and with the northern triangle countries to try to stem the flow to the border.” “[This] kind of makes you wonder whether she knows this is a mess and doesn’t want her fingerprints on it,” he said.

The White House’s backpedaling on giving Harris the assignment flew so low under Insanity Wrap’s radar that it must have had Bitching Betty giving the “Pull up! Pull up!” alert.

We imagine that when Harris found out she was given an assignment with an only slightly greater chance of success than skydiving without a parachute, she went off like Selina Meyer in Veep.

You know, if Meyer had been given the impossible task of fixing a border crisis the White House doesn’t actually want fixed.

Silliness aside, there is an important question buried in these stories: Who’s in charge here?

President Porchlight can’t seem to do much other than occasionally (and badly) spout a few moderate-sounding inanities while the Marxist Woke Brigade pushes its radical agenda through on the very slenderest of majorities.

Biden can’t even give his own Veep an assignment if she doesn’t want it.

Insanity Wrap’s guess is that no one is in charge, and that inside the White House is about as well-ordered as a sackful of hungry kittens.

We’d enjoy the show more if A) We could see it better, and B) the fate of the Republic didn’t hinge on leftwing madness.

