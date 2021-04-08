Insanity Wrap #183: A Not-So-Crazy Guide to Election Reform

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do we need to do to make America’s elections trustworthy again?

Answer: Unless we missed something, just seven things.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Under Biden’s EPA, they’re the pot of water and your car is the frog

From “Never Forget” the Holocaust to “You can’t share that”

Incoming ATF chief doesn’t just hate guns — he hates you

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

They had to destroy the environment in order to save it.

“Destroy” might be too strong a word, but if Insanity Wrap can see the perverse incentives the EPA is about to create while the EPA doesn’t, then we’re in big trouble.

We’re in big trouble regardless, aren’t we?

Anyway:

While [new EPA Administrator Michael] Regan did not mention any specific numbers, he did not rule out emissions limits that would force the phasing out of fossil-fuel vehicles. To achieve that, the number would probably be in the range of 60-70 miles per gallon combined, according to EPA methodology, which is what appears on new cars’ Monroney stickers. Today’s gas-powered cars struggle to crack 40 mpg combined, and hybrids have trouble getting more than 60 mpg combined. The least-efficient electric vehicle, on the other hand, the Porsche Taycan, gets the equivalent of 69 mpg.

It’s bad enough that the EPA’s stated mission is to squeeze America’s preferred mode of travel out of existence via regulatory fiat.

But even as the cost of electric vehicles comes down — vehicles with emissions and environmental impacts of their own — some people for reasons of necessity or choice will stick with gas and diesel.

They’ll be stuck keeping older (and dirtier) cars on the roads for longer, or buying bigger (and EPA-exempt!) trucks.

The results won’t be pretty, and contrary to Regan’s stated goals. They’ll have to crack down on all private transport and stick everybody on buses or trains.

Insanity Wrap concluded long ago that was the Left’s goal all along.

Forget It, Jake — He’s Insane

Quote from Biden: "Imagine a world where you and your family…can travel on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane." Just how fast are the Biden trains? — John Kartch (@johnkartch) April 7, 2021

Presidentish Biden promises 550-mph trains and Mach-25 airliners for the masses.

There are not enough Pinocchios in the known universe for Joe Biden.

Either that or he means it — and that means he’s either insane, stupid, or senile.

Insanity Wrap just realized this would be an excellent time to embrace the healing power of “and.”

Never Forget

Insanity Wrap’s old blogger friend Jeff Dunetz has a must-read piece on Holocaust remembrance and evidence that you might have already come across this morning on Instapundit.

But we wanted to break out on vital bit right the end of Jeff’s article, in case it didn’t ping your radar on the first read:

On this Yom HaShoah, indeed on every day, may the memories of those who suffered through the Shoah always be a blessing. And may we never forget what evil men can do when they are appeased by the rest of the world. The video clip linked here is a news video taken that day the Generals visited Ohrdruf – It is graphic, but it should be watched nevertheless. Sadly even though I was the one who put it up on Youtube, they will not allow me to embed it because it “has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audience.”

Jeff can’t embed historical evidence of the Holocaust because it might offend some people.

It’s history. It’s real.

It’s the Holocaust — it’s supposed to offend everybody but sociopaths, Nazis, and other monsters.

That’s exactly why it should be made available precisely anywhere.

They Hate You, They Really Hate You

Biden’s pick to lead the ATF suggested that increased gun sales were due to a fear of zombies pic.twitter.com/gMmBg03HO5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 8, 2021

This [REDACTED] guy, as they say in New York City.

President Porchlight will nominate David Chipman — a fierce gun-control advocate — to head up the ATF.

Fine. Whatevs.

Biden is the presidentish, we suppose, and he may pick whom he wants. Or who he’s been “suggested” to want.

What Insanity Wrap can’t stand is the way Chipman oozes condescension for guns and gun owners.

Watch this clip of him, and you’ll see that he’s just so much better than us that he ought to be able to tell us what to do.

And he’ll have teams of heavily armed and armored agents, too.

A little Insanity Wrap advice for our incoming ATF chief?

Preppers aren’t first-time gun-buyers. It’s right there in the name: We’re prepared.

We’ll keep our guns both safe and readily available.

We’re not afraid of zombies, but we do have an issue with sneering gun-grabbers.

We hope this helps.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

(AP)

Too little, too late — but Insanity Wrap presumes that’s the point.

Our ideal election system would look like this:

No early voting, period. But run Election Day(s) from Saturday through Tuesday — a four-day-long national holiday. Make it a huge nationwide party. We’re the people who invented this stuff; we should celebrate it better.

Voter ID required, and kind of like a driver’s license, voters must re-register every four years.

No voting by anyone under 18 in any election at any level in any locale.

No electronic voting. No exceptions.

No ballot harvesting. No exceptions.

No mailing out ballots. One exception (see next item).

Need must be shown to get an absentee ballot. Legitimate needs would include sickness or infirmity, military deployment, travel.

Did we miss anything?

Insanity Wrap realizes that doing this at a national level requires an unlikely constitutional amendment. But it’s worth the fight.

This nation needs elections both sides can trust more than almost any other reform.

One More Thing…

Nailed it.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Before You Go: Insanity Wrap is just one of the many regular features on PJ Media, in addition to Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and hot-off-the-presses news and columns from Paula Bolyard, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, Matt Margolis, Tyler O’Neil, Victoria Taft, and more. But did you know our VIP supporters get all that plus exclusive members-only features, podcasts, and live video chats with your favorite writers? All without ads? And without any social media censorship? You can join the cause right here.