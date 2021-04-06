Insanity Wrap #181: Biden's Easter Bunny Goes from Spreading Cheer to Spreading Fear

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s even better than filling children’s lives with joy and wonder?

Answer: Reminding them that they’re all probably going to die, apparently.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Oakland voters are dying to #DefundThePolice

Did Senator Tim Scott (and many others) just fall into another one of the Left’s language traps?

Come see the anti-Asian racism in the NFL

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The Easter Bunny is part of the rich tapestry of fantasy we indulge our children with because fantasy is a safe way to expand children’s imaginations.

But now we’re too Woke for all that.

We have to put a mask on the Easter Bunny in order to indoctrinate our children — and indoctrination is the polar opposite of imagination.

Are masks still necessary? Sure, sometimes.

Are they necessary on a make-believe rabbit who hands out candy? Only if you’re trying to scare kids into submission.

The new normal pic.twitter.com/mDhQfQRNrC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2021

Insanity Wrap probably doesn’t have to tell you this isn’t the first time the Woke Left has done such a thing.

Before the Easter Bunny, Cookie Monster was turned into a friendly scold, reminding children that “cookies are a sometimes food.”

Cookie Monster is one of the most delightful imaginary creatures ever concocted. No child actually believed that there was a blue fuzzy monster that ate nothing but cookies, but wasn’t it fun for children to imagine that they could?

That was 2005. In the decade previous, George Lucas re-cut Star Wars so that Han Solo shot second.

The whole point of Solo was that he was a dangerous rogue who became a hero in the end. Insanity Wrap as a child loved to imagine ourselves following that same path.

But tender widdle brains can’t be tempted by such imaginings, so Solo had taken from him the very thing that made him interesting, that inspired childhood imaginings of going from ruffian to hero.

There are more examples than Insanity Wrap cares to remind you of, or be reminded of ourselves.

Damn the wokescolds, damn them for trying to away those few precious years when imagination really is more important than knowledge, just to score cheap political points.

We’re Fresh Out of Unexpectedlies

The headline says it all, doesn’t it?

Still, there is more:

The surge includes a 150 percent increase in carjackings and a 115 percent increase in firearm-related assaults. Most disturbingly, however, Oakland is experiencing an over 300 percent increase in murders thus far in 2021. 30 people had been murdered in Oakland by mid-March 2021, a staggering increase from the seven who were murdered by the same point in 2020. In one recent incident caught on video, an Oakland man can be seen using a machete to defend his parents against four robbers acting in broad daylight.

Insanity Wrap wouldn’t be at all surprised if the city council’s next move would be to ban machetes.

Or have they already?

In any case, the voters of Oakland are once again getting what they voted for, good and hard.

Using Facts and Reason Is a Most Uncouth Way to Argue, Senator

Georgia: Voter ID, 17 days of early voting.

Colorado: Voter ID, 15 days of early voting. Atlanta is 51% Black.

Denver is 9.2% Black. The @MLB is moving the #MLBAllStarGame out of ATL which has more day-of voting rights than CO? The Wokes are at it again, folks. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 6, 2021

There is a danger here that Insanity Wrap just noticed.

While Senator Tim Scott — and many others on the Right — are correct to mock the MLB for its hypocritical wokeness, we risk falling into yet another one of the Left’s language traps.

There is an implicit admission in the senator’s tweet that all this early voting is good, because Georgia has more early voting days than Colorado does, and the MLB was wrong to leave Georgia.

See what the Left did there?

Be careful.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person in the world is whoever didn’t see that last item coming last summer.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

NEW – Family is being thrown off a @SpiritAirlines flight from Orlando to NY because their two-year-old child is eating without a mask.pic.twitter.com/dOIZrbbJt6 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) April 5, 2021

Breaking911 reported that the “family was just kicked off a Spirit Airlines flight from Orlando to NY, because their two-year-old child who was eating, wasn’t wearing a mask. The mother is 7 months pregnant, and they have a special needs child. The entire flight was deplaned.”

Insanity Wrap would have you notice that the other passengers are defending the family from the stewardess.

What motivated her? Antisemitism? Hates kids? Enjoys abusing her authority?

We may never know.

However, as disturbing as the unnamed flight attendant’s behavior was, there is good news.

Spirit Airlines “let everyone back onto the plane except for the abusive flight attendant responsible for the disembarkment of the whole plane.”

Insanity Wrap hopes that Spirit goes further in making restitution to the family, and that the stewardess is never allowed anywhere near the flying public in any kind of working capacity.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

The fact that I now assume that everything coming from mainstream media is factually-suspect propaganda has devastating implications for civil society. We will need to build new truth-seeking institutions, from the bottom up. — Matt Kibbe (@mkibbe) April 6, 2021

That’s exactly what we’re trying to do right here at PJ Media, and we sure appreciate your support in our efforts.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Carlton Davis, a football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has deleted a tweet he wrote on Sunday night that read: "Gotta stop letting gooks in Miami." Davis serves on the team's Social Justice Board. https://t.co/WboYadna6A — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 5, 2021

Anything a celebrity or athlete says that isn’t either off a script or on the field?

Insanity Wrap is so done with all of it, and has been for a very long time.

We suspect we are far from alone in this, but antisocial media makes it seem as though everyone in the world still gives a damn.

We’re betting you don’t.

One More Thing…

Please never do this.

I’m glad we had this little chat.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

