Insanity Wrap #180: Mob Rules -- No Justice, Know Peace

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What does the Left get when they cave to the outrage mob?

Answer: Exactly what they wanted all along.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Know we know what’s worse than a crack ho

Maybe Amazon should look up the meaning of “hubris” in one of those books they still sell

Come see the anti-Asian racism inherent in the Leftism

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Kyle Rittenhouse is being charged with murder for shooting people that hit him with skateboards while two black girls that killed a man for fun will get a slap on the wrist. Is this that white privilege I keep hearing about? https://t.co/6VuJGtBlYm — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) April 5, 2021

The mob rules today.

Insanity Wrap is certain you’re familiar with the old expression, “Know justice, know peace. No justice, no peace.”

When the mob rules, we get the obverse of that ancient bit of wisdom: No justice, know peace.

Case in point.

Two underaged teenage criminals plotted to rob an UberEats driver of his livelihood, bringing along a taser for just that purpose.

In the process, the 66-year-old immigrant driver was killed.

Murdered in the process of an armed robbery.

What those murderous thieves deserve is a chance to face a jury of their peers. Certainly, the older one does. Whether found guilty or not guilty, at least the process of justice would have been observed.

Here’s what will happen instead of justice:

Two girls, ages 13 and 15, who were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last month while working at his job delivering food in Washington, DC, have reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors. On Monday, the teens reportedly reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility.

What Insanity Wrap knows but is not supposed to say is this.

Two killers will get their wrists slapped for one reason: If they were to face justice, then the Perennially Aggrieved Racial Outraged Mob would take to the streets.

Again.

The family of murdered Mohammad Anwar will know no peace, but the low cowards in the high places of our justice system, will.

And that’s the important thing, you see.

The thing about caving to the mob is, once they get a taste for your weakness, their demands will only grow.

Never give in to the mob. Never.

Our problem as a no-longer-serious country is this: Our woke officials, in offices elected and appointed, are a part of the mob.

It’s less cowardice that’s killing justice in this country, as it is conspiracy.

We do have a crisis of justice in this country today, but it’s one engineered by the Left.

People are reaching a breaking point, crushed between the between Scylla of the streets mob and the Charybdis of their enablers in your own governments.

Insanity Wrap has no idea how this turns out, but whatever the outcome is, the getting there is going to be ugly.

We’re drinking our lunch.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

To be fair, Hunter Biden is a crack ho. This kind of thing is to be expected.

What’s less expected is that there’s a two-year-old girl in Arkansas somewhere whose grandfather is the President of the United States, and won’t even acknowledge her existence.

Less expected, but given Joe Biden’s lack of character, hardly surprising.

So Insanity Wrap guesses that today we learned what’s worse than a crack ho.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Their refusal to try those two girls as adults sends a powerful message: you can commit murder and get away with it as long as your victims are Asian. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 5, 2021

Does all the anti-Asian racism exist in Blue areas?

Insanity Wrap would happily concede that it isn’t so one-sided if we could just find some evidence from the other side.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Sometimes our Canadian friends can be unexpectedly strange and awesome all at once.

Seriously, Insanity Wrap found this to be endlessly charming.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Amazon can sell or not sell whatever they choose, and Insanity Wrap is free to do business with them or not.

But what Amazon fails to take into account is that they are a fat, rich target — and one that has decided to continuously annoy, harass and silence one side of the political spectrum.

Amazon acts as though they believe the Right will never hold power again, or that the Left won’t decide to take them out just because they have so much money.

The word you’re looking for is an old Greek favorite of Insanity Wrap’s: Hubris.

One More Thing…

Where’s the philosoraptor when you need him most?

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Before You Go: Insanity Wrap is just one of the many regular features on PJ Media, in addition to Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and hot-off-the-presses news and columns from Paula Bolyard, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, Matt Margolis, Tyler O’Neil, Victoria Taft, and more. But did you know our VIP supporters get all that plus exclusive members-only features, podcasts, and live video chats with your favorite writers? All without ads? And without any social media censorship? You can join the cause right here.