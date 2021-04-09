Insanity Wrap #184: MSNBC's Chris Hayes Hates Fans of Chris Hayes (Wouldn't You?)

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call someone who disdains the people who think the most of him?

Answer: A self-aware MSNBC host.

BLM attempts an actual insurrection in… Iowa?

Mispronunciation is racist

The Lincoln Project has (almost) nothing on James Charles and his defenders

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

The theme of our era is people with extraordinary amounts of power pretending to be powerless in psychologically manipulative ways. — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) April 9, 2021

Inez Feltsher’s tweet is the most spot-on thing you can read in under five seconds.

Insanity Wrap understands why the powerful pretend not to be, or at least we used to.

Originally, acting as though one had less power than one actually did was a part of the noblesse oblige bargain. In exchange for not getting the rabble all roused, and even out of a concern for the commonweal, the powerful would at least in some ways refrain from using that power. At the very least, they would work hard at not being seen exploiting that power.

Insanity Wrap believes there’s a difference between using one’s power and exploiting it, even though these days that difference seems small, indeed — when and if it still exists at all.

Today things are different.

Noblesse oblige is gone because… well, why bother?

The powerful have adopted the victimhood ideology which allows them to claim they have no power while exercising great power as a means of gaining more power.

Say, for example, a second-rate quarterback who uses his special victim status as a means of escaping the game he didn’t play all that well in order to enjoy more riches as power as the well-paid face of the oppressed.

What Insanity Wrap doesn’t get is why people fall for such an obvious ploy.

The gentle hypocrisy of noblesse oblige was much preferable to the obvious and cynical antics of our current ruling class.

But then, noblesse oblige was the tool of old, rich white guys — and therefore had to be dispensed with.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Yesterday, Black Lives Matter protesters stormed the Iowa State Capitol to try and “kill” legislative bills they opposed (their event was called “Kill the racist bills”). Josephine Mulvihill was arrested & charged with assaulting an officer. pic.twitter.com/lawlNcnK7y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 9, 2021

You wanted an insurrection, Democrats — well, you’ve had several in your own cities for almost a year now.

Care to do anything about that?

[crickets]

We thought not.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Biden leans inches from woman’s face, then tells her to social distance.

Insanity Wrap will concede that at least Presidentish Biden wasn’t sniffing her hair.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Ron DeSantis: "We're not doing vaccine passports in Florida."pic.twitter.com/aPRnnWmSTt — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 9, 2021

Thank you, Governor DeSantis.

Insanity Wrap thought we’d never leave our beloved Colorado, but we’re getting closer every day.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

You’re supposed to believe that Chris Hayes had and ever had any doubts that Hunter Biden’s laptop was really Hunter Biden’s laptop.

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes reached out to Twitter to find out if all the hype about this Hunter Biden laptop is really a thing. “So, like, did we ever find out the actual deal with the Hunter laptop?” Hayes asked. “I mean, maybe the wildly improbably [sic] story about it was …true?” He asked. “or maybe it was a cover story for a hack, but do we know?”

A drug addict, a criminal, and a rich kid walk into a bar, and the bartender says, “What’re you having, Hunter?”

There’s no mystery about Biden’s nature, so there was never any mystery about the laptop.

Hayes is playing dumb because he has zero respect for his own audience.

And why should he, since his audience consists of people who are Chris Hayes fans?

This Is Not OK

Good Lord:

There there’s smoke, there’s fire—and something is clearly burning where social media influencer James Charles resides. After numerous accusations of inappropriate sexual contact with underage boys over the years, the makeup artist YouTuber has found himself at the center of yet another wave of similar controversy, again after previously denying such behavior. Last week, after several underage TikTokers had posted incriminating private messages sent by Charles to them, he broke his silence to his over 25 million YouTube subscribers to state how he “fully understand my actions and how they were wrong” on sending nudes and being “engaged in a flirty conversation” with minors.

Insanity Wrap could not possibly care less about what grownups do with grownups.

And to anyone who tells us that what gay people do is unnatural, all we can say is: Have you seen the stuff straight people get into? If there was a Bizare Bedroom Stuff Olympics, it would be Insanity Wrap’s fellow and sister straight people taking most of the gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Actually, those aren’t medals — don’t ask.

But kids?

Insanity Wrap’s sense of just goes like this: Touch a kid, lose a hand. Do it again, lose your life.

Don’t mess with kids.

People who cover for people who mess with kids are just as bad.

You can watch Charles’ “apology” video here, but since it’s the biggest pile of self-serve crap we’ve ever had the displeasure of watching, we won’t embed it here.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Ashley Lee wrote 900 unnecessary and completely skippable words concerning the plague of our times: Mispronouncing unfamiliar names in foreign tongues.

Here’s how real people handle these kinds of things.

Person One (of the most numerous racial group): Pleased to meet you, Ms. [garbled pronciation]. Person Two (of minority descent): Good try, but it’s pronounced [correct pronunciation]. Person One: Sorry, but cool name! Person Two: Thanks!

Does anyone who isn’t a professional victim handle these minor awkward moments any other way?

Insanity Wrap hopes not and thinks not.

If you have to find racism in how people accidentally mispronounce an unfamiliar name, you haven’t found any racism.

One More Thing…

Since the United States has quickly descended into the megabankruptcy endgame of fiscal mismanagement (malmanagement, actually), there’s only one smart course of action: Everyone taking whatever they can get out of the Treasury, while the taking is still good.

With that in mind, we’d like to remind you that your daily Insanity Wrap is also infrastructure.

Now give us our money.

