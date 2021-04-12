Here Are 100 Companies That Don't Want Your Money if You Want Secure Elections. Spend Accordingly.

PJ Media’s Tyler O’Neil reported on Sunday that 90 CEOs gathered over the weekend to plot how they will continue to attack election integrity:

“The gathering was an enthusiastic voluntary statement of defiance against threats of reprisals for exercising their patriotic voices,” Sonnenfeld told CBS News . The corporate leaders “recognize that they need to step up to the plate and are not fearful of these reprisals. They’re showing a disdain for these political attacks. Not only are they fortifying each other, but they see that this spreading disease of voter restrictions from Georgia to up to possibly 46 other states is based on a false premise and its’ anti-democratic.”

Nearly 100 of America’s top corporate leaders and CEOs gathered both in-person and virtually on Saturday to strategize ways to combat new election integrity laws like Georgia’s H.B. 531. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale University management professor who helped organize the meeting, framed it as a response to threats of reprisals after Georgia-based companies like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, and Aflac Insurance condemned the Georgia bill. He called election integrity measures “anti-undemocratic.”

Essentially what they’re doing is calling everyone who believes that we should have secure elections racists, while suggesting that black and brown people are too dumb to vote unless they’re led by the hand to the voting booth. These CEOs (and presumably the boards they answer to) have calculated the risk of angering half of America and decided it is in their best interest to support policies that lead to election fraud and chaos in our electoral system. That, or they’re swimming in so much cash that they don’t care if their companies lose money—the financial bottom line is secondary to getting invited to all the right cocktail parties and adding humanitarian awards to their trophy collections.

A group calling itself “Civic Alliance” is in on the scheme to destabilize our elections with its list of woke companies and CEOs that oppose election integrity measures—their site boasts 1,119 supporting companies that influence more than 5 million employees.

“We believe every American should have a voice in our democracy and that voting should be safe and accessible to all voters,” the group said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with voters 一 and with the Black executives and leaders at the helm of this movement 一 in our nonpartisan commitment to equality and democracy. If our government is going to work for all of us, each of us must have equal freedom to vote and elections must reflect the will of voters.”

“Our elections are not improved when lawmakers impose barriers that result in longer lines at the polls or that reduce access to secure ballot dropboxes,” the statement continues. “There are hundreds of bills threatening to make voting more difficult in dozens of states nationwide. We call on elected leaders in every state capitol and in Congress to work across the aisle and ensure that every eligible American has the freedom to easily cast their ballot and participate fully in our democracy.”

Those of us who have been paying attention—and actually reading the laws they’re complaining about—know this is nonsense. It’s never been easier to vote in America. Most states allow some combination of in-person voting, absentee voting, early voting, and mail-in voting. Long lines have nothing to do with election laws and everything to do with incompetent election officials. And the dropbox complaint is absurd. Most states never used dropboxes until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but suddenly, in 2021, not having one on every street corner is akin to Jim Crow.

America had a good run as a democratic republic. Somewhere along the line, without a vote of the people or a single amendment being added to the Constitution, we’ve become a corporatocracy—an economic and political system controlled by corporations and corporate interests. They’re calling the shots on everything from who is allowed to use social media and what views are allowed, workplace cancel-culture rules, and, now, how our elections are run.

While woke capitalism seems like a runaway train, we are not powerless. We can vote with our feet and our pocketbooks by not patronizing these companies that are trying to destroy America. While some of them seem impenetrable (Facebook), other companies may respond to having their bottom lines threatened. Corporate boards tend to pay attention when companies bleed customers and profit. Unlike our corporate overlords, most of us have a finite pot of money to spend every month. We should think long and hard about where we’re spending our hard-earned dollars.

To get us started, here are 100 companies (you can find the complete list here) that have vowed to do everything within their power to destroy election integrity. Spend and patronize accordingly:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Airbnb

Amazon

AMC Theatres

Ben & Jerry’s

Best Buy

Blue Apron

Bombas

Capital One

Chobani

Cisco

Columbia Sportswear Company

Comedy Central

Conde Nast

Cummins

Dataminr

Deloitte

DeVry University

Discovery

Doordash

Dow

Dropbox

Envision Healthcare

EOS

Estee Lauder Companies

Etsy

Eventbrite

Evolve Vacation Rental

Expedia Group

Facebook

Gap Inc.

GitHub

GoFundMe

Harry’s

Hilton

HP

iHeart Media

Imperfect Foods

Instacart

Instagram

Intel

JetBlue

Kind

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Levis

Lime

LinkedIn

Loreal USA

Lululemon

Lyft

Macy’s

Major League Baseball

McDonald’s

Microsoft

MLS

MTV

Nextdoor

NBA

NFL Votes

Nordstrom

Paramount

PayPal

Pepsico

Petco

Pinterest

PGA

Ranker

Reddit

REI Co-op

Salesforce

Shipt

Shutterstock

Snapchat

Soundcloud

Spotify

Squarespace

Starbucks

Survey Monkey

Tampa Bay Rays

Target

Thumbtack

Tofurky

TripAdvisor

Tumblr

Twitter

Tyson

Uber

Under Armour

Unilever

United Airlines

Universal Music Group

Univision

Urban Outfitters

Verizon Media

Vimeo

VH1

Wayfair

Weight Watchers

Zillow