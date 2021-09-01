The Morning Briefing: Corrupt, Biden-Loving MSM Is Over Its Brief Flirtation With Journalism

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning friends. My imaginary pet goat Seth just made a mess in the foyer.

Kudos to anyone who made it through alleged President Biden’s speech on Tuesday without breaking something. Like your last grip on sanity.

If you’re like me, you probably feel that things aren’t going well here in the United States these days. The dangerous and toxic cocktail of incompetence and rabid totalitarian ideology being served up by Joe Biden and his puppet masters is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of reality-based folk everywhere.

Good news: we can all feel much better if we’re willing to take a leap into the fictional world occupied by our political opposites who dwell in Camp Delusion.

We were all a bit stunned when even the likes of Chuck Todd found it impossible to cover for Biden as the situation in Afghanistan unfolded in the early days of the withdrawal.

As of yesterday, Biden, his shadowy commie cabal of handlers, and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media let it be known that all real-world assessments of what has gone on for the past two weeks in Afghanistan are over.

Biden gave a speech on Tuesday that was slightly better than his recent appearances, if only because his puppeteers got his Adderall dosage correct this time and he slurred a little less than he usually does.

The handlers sufficiently convinced little Joey that he is indeed the smartest boy in the class and he went out in front of the cameras and did what our A.J. Kaufman called a victory lap:

Roughly 24 hours after our inept withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden finally addressed the country — nearly an hour after his scheduled start time, on a weekday afternoon with Congress not in session. Like other recent speeches, the diatribe came across as a defiant victory lap, with Biden asserting “we were ready” for what happened, thanks to his administration’s contingency planning. Astonishingly, the president did not take true accountability, other than saying his assumptions about our Afghan partners “turned out not to be accurate.” A dubious talking point was the president’s accusation that those opposing his surrender want “forever war.” This nauseating cliché, spewed by the left and isolationist right, is easily debunked. Ironically, because of Biden’s failures, we are likely headed for more war, more troops, and a less secure homeland. Biden has repeatedly said the buck stops with him, but again on Tuesday afternoon he instead blamed Americans for staying in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan government, its security forces, and former President Donald Trump.

There wasn’t any critical pushback on the speech in the major MSM sources, trust me.

Paula wrote a post after the speech decrying Biden’s “almost jubilant” tone and offered this prediction:

Get ready for a barrage of leftmedia think pieces celebrating Biden's great success in Afghanistan. This speech is squarely aimed at them, hoping they'll lap up his defense of the indefensible like puppies on warm milk. — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) August 31, 2021

Trust me, it’s going to be ugly. Honestly, I’m stunned that so many in the MSM were able to pretend to be real journalists for over a week. The poor dears were probably covered in flop sweat from being in proximity to the truth for several days.

My latest column provides a few examples of the media hacks who are already feverishly covering for Ol’ Gropes. A CNN.com writer actually compared Biden’s Tuesday speech to Reagan, if you’re wondering how far they’ll go to craft this fantasy.

All of this is the reason I wrote last week that the media don’t get a pass because they actually did their jobs for a couple of days. That was posted just hours before the bombings in Kabul. The MSM propagandists who enable Biden by never telling the truth were dangerous prior to that. Now they’re more criminally evil than ever before.

According to them, however, I’m a bad guy for pointing out that they’re bad guys.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Hotel bellboy will never have to work again after generous Brit guest leaves him fortunehttps://t.co/9PGbSSjXaU pic.twitter.com/yjRlukwdWP — Daily Star (@dailystar) August 31, 2021

PJ Media

My new column: MSM Re-Writing of Biden’s Afghanistan Tragedy Already In High Gear

VodkaPundit: Let’s Punish People for Getting Vaccinated

L.A. Teachers’ Union Boss: Math Less Important Than Learning About ‘Insurrections’ and ‘Coups’

WATCH: Two Men Knocked Out, Robbed in Chicago While Women Twerk

Kinder, Gentler Taliban Murder Afghan Folk Singer, Because Music Is Un-Islamic

‘America Hates You’: Mom of Marine Killed in Kabul Writes Scathing Message to Joe Biden—and Is Silenced by His Big Tech Buddies

Prager: Cui Bono? Who Benefits From the Afghanistan Withdrawal?

Zito: The Restorative Power of the American People

#MeToo: VA Supreme Court Reinstates Teacher Suspended for Refusing to Use Student’s Woke Transgender Pronouns

Prediction: The Media Will Lap Up Biden’s Afghanistan ‘Victory’ Speech Like Dogs Returning to Their Vomit

The Eternal Jihad: Understanding the ‘Deeper’ Story Behind Afghanistan

Who’s gonna tell him? ‘Extraordinary Success’: Biden Takes Victory Lap Amid Death and Chaos in Afghanistan

HORROR: Three-Year-Old American Boy Trapped in Afghanistan

Here’s One Guy No One Thought Joe Biden Would Leave Behind in Afghanistan

PIVOT! Biden Administration Abruptly Turns to Domestic Issues After Afghanistan Debacle

This should be super fun. Get Ready for Road Rage: Paris Sets 20 MPH Speed Limit and Eliminates 40 Percent of Parking to Fight Global Warming

Defund public indoctrination. Antifa AP Government Teacher Brags About Indoctrinating Kids, Turning Them Into ‘Revolutionaries’

‘We Ended No Wars’: Veterans-Turned-Congressmen Slam Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

[UPDATED] Pentagon Respond to Reports of Dogs Left Behind in Afghanistan

Retired Top Brass Calls on Milley, Austin to Step Down Following Afghanistan Debacle

‘Time Bomb’: China’s New Maritime Law Heightens Tensions in South China Sea

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: Own Your Failure Biden Voters

When You’ve Lost The Washington Post, You Know You’ve Screwed Up, Joe

De Blasio’s Latest Attempt to Get New Yorkers Vaccinated Proves It’s About Control, Not Science

Um…Psaki Says Afghanistan Departure was Moved Up from 9/11 Because Military Only Needed 120 Days

Whaddya know. Matt Gaetz Proven Right After Surprise Indictment Drops

“Higher Culture” Aside: There’s a Reason People Still Show Aretha ‘Respect’

There’s That Impeachable Call: Biden Pressured Ghani to Create “Perception” That They Were Beating Taliban

GOP Up in Arms at Pelosi’s Disrespect to 13 Service Members Killed in Kabul

Losing A Loved One Doesn’t Make You An Authority On Guns

Cam&Co. Gun Control Activists Downplay Chicago Gang Violence

Seattle Violent Crime Up, While Police Staffing Dwindles

Mike Richards out as Executive Producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

NPR hosts a discussion on ‘free speech absolutism’ but invites only critics

Former Senate Dem: We need accountability for this “avoidable disaster” in Afghanistan, starting with hidin’ Biden

Video appears to show some of the abandoned service dogs walking around the Kabul airport

‘Sit this one OUT, Sparky’: Ben Rhodes shakes his finger at the media for being SO MEAN to Biden and yeah, that doesn’t go well

‘This did not age well’: Joe Biden’s list of things missing from Donald Trump’s administration comes back to bite him — hard

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 147: GOP Needs to Spend These Dark Biden Days Developing Its Bench

Nikki Haley Blasts Biden: ‘Beginning of the Lame Duck Presidency’

Republicans Don’t Trust the Media Anymore—and Chris Cillizza Thinks It’s Trump’s Fault

Stop the COVID-19 ‘Death Porn’

Joe Biden’s Approval Just Hit a New Milestone… And It’s Not a Good One

GOLD Dipsology – Beyond The Basics: More Than Guinness — Shedding Light on the Realm of Dark Beers and Milk Stouts

Around the Interwebz

U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

WGA, Public Interest Groups Ask FTC To Block Amazon-MGM Deal; Slam “Clear Pattern Of Monopolistic Practices”

Watch as a recalled Chevy Bolt bursts into flames in a parking lot overnight

Two Pope Emeriti?

Atari classic “Centipede” returns

Bee Me

Spirit Halloween Sets Up Shop In Abandoned U.S. Military Bases In Afghanistan https://t.co/h22dtgnzE8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 31, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

It’s not going to happen this week but I will one day make the grilled cheese sandwich/beer diet work.