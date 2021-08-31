The Kruiser Kabana Episode 147: GOP Needs to Spend These Dark Biden Days Developing Its Bench

As everyone but the members of The New York Times editorial board is aware, these are rather yucky times for the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Over here on the conservative side of the American political aisle we’re not exactly known for just abandoning ourselves to the whims of fate. We’re doers.

While we’re waiting for November of next year to roll around so we can vote some of these commies out of office there are other things that we can be doing. The national GOP needs to begin grooming its rather extensive bench for the future.

As individual voters, we can become more familiar with the up-and-comers in the Republican party from around the country. If you don’t have anyone near you who you can support, find a candidate in another state to get behind.

We need to hit next year’s midterm elections with a team that is guaranteed to steamroll the Dems.

Also in this episode: more discussion about my gargantuan ego.

Enjoy!