The Kruiser Kabana Episode 147: GOP Needs to Spend These Dark Biden Days Developing Its Bench

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 31, 2021 7:59 PM ET

As everyone but the members of The New York Times editorial board is aware, these are rather yucky times for the good ol’ U.S. of A.

Over here on the conservative side of the American political aisle we’re not exactly known for just abandoning ourselves to the whims of fate. We’re doers.

While we’re waiting for November of next year to roll around so we can vote some of these commies out of office there are other things that we can be doing. The national GOP needs to begin grooming its rather extensive bench for the future.

As individual voters, we can become more familiar with the up-and-comers in the Republican party from around the country. If you don’t have anyone near you who you can support, find a candidate in another state to get behind.

We need to hit next year’s midterm elections with a team that is guaranteed to steamroll the Dems.

Also in this episode: more discussion about my gargantuan ego.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
