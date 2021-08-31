HEARTLESS: Biden Leaves Service Dogs Behind, Caged and at the Mercy of the Taliban

The Biden administration is getting slammed by an animal rights group after military contract service dogs were allegedly “left to die at the hands of American enemies in Kabul, Afghanistan” as the U.S. military rushed to get out of the country before the deadline.

“I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies,” Dr. Robin R. Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane, said in a statement. “These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned.”

“This senseless fate is made all the more tragic, as American Humane stands ready to not only help transport these contract K-9 soldiers to U.S. soil but also to provide for their lifetime medical care,” Ganzert continued.

Related: DogGate: Cuomo’s Latest Scandal

Ganzert noted that American Humane has had a relationship with the military for over a hundred years to rescue military animals. “In fact, our famed rescue program began on the bloody battlefields of WWI Europe, at the request of the U.S. Secretary of War,” she said. “Since that time, American Humane served as a pioneer in the development of animal therapy for returning veterans, and today brings home retired military working dogs and pairs veterans with life-saving service dogs.”

Ganzert added that “it sickens us to sit idly by and watch these brave dogs who valiantly served our country be put to death or worse.”

The following photo reportedly shows service dogs left behind following the completed evacuation:

Joe Biden also left behind military service dogs at the airport in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/IYrOJIOELz — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) August 31, 2021

In the wake of the U.S. special forces raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2019, President Trump was mocked for mistakenly referring to the dog that was injured in the raid, Conan, as a boy when the dog was, in fact, female. Trump was also widely criticized for not having a pet dog in the White House, even after he was advised to get one for the good optics.

What’s worse, not having a pet dog for show, or leaving who knows how many dogs behind for enemies to potentially torture and/or kill?

Will this tragic disregard for the welfare of dogs that assisted our military get the same coverage as Trump’s “misgendering” Conan?

To prevent such a tragedy from happening again, American Humane is calling on Congress to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs. “Failure to do anything less, is a failure of humanity and a condemnation of us all.”