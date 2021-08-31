'We Ended No Wars': Veterans-Turned-Congressmen Slam Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal

A brutal month of haphazard policies and broken promises from the Biden administration continued as a new week opened.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), who lost his eye in Afghanistan and has quickly become one of the most reputable foreign policy minds in Congress, explained how Biden and his acolytes pretend we aren’t at war.

“We ended no wars. We did not lose a war,” Crenshaw said. “We gave up a strategic position in that fight. It will now be extremely difficult to deter or deny terrorist safe havens.”

Crenshaw explained that because of our surrender, the United States lacks nearby airfields, resources, eyes, and ears on the ground, and the “homeland is now at more risk than it has been in 20 years.” He said the Biden administration ignored the intelligence community’s warnings because “they love the emotional slogan ‘no more endless wars.'”

Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.), who lost his legs in a roadside bomb explosion while serving in Afghanistan, blamed commanders in Washington.

“Vietnam was not lost because of those that trudged selflessly through the jungles and rice paddies in Vietnam. It was lost because of Pennsylvania Avenue,” Mast said Monday on Fox News. “And Afghanistan was not lost because of those that I stood shoulder to shoulder with that went over those mountains, that fell off a cliff, that took incoming mortar and sniper rounds. It wasn’t lost because of them. It was lost because of Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Finally, Michael Waltz (R-Fla.), the first Army Green Beret to be elected to Congress, joined the Gutfeld! program late Monday and lambasted the Biden administration.

“The war is not over. The terrorism in Afghanistan doesn’t stay in Afghanistan. It will spread like a cancer and will follow us home,” the congressman, who served in Afghanistan, passionately stated. “This is a disaster on humanitarian grounds, for American credibility, and it’s a disaster for counter-terrorism. As we head into the 20th anniversary of 9-11, we are far less safe. And what pisses me off is that future American soldiers will have to go back to clean up this mess, with no bases, no local allies, and they’ll have to fight through a terrorist army loaded with American equipment. It’s outrageous and irresponsible.”

Waltz also debunked the popular line that those remaining in Afghanistan were given the opportunity to leave and decided to stay. He claimed he has voice mails, videos, and desperate pleas from Americans stranded in Afghanistan.

“I’ve been up night after night helping Americans get out. And they’re still there,” Waltz said. “I was on the phone this morning with two American citizens and their children outside the gates of Kabul International. Biden left them behind. We are trying to smuggle them out through other means…Biden kept promises to the Taliban but not America.”

Waltz explained that the same team of “academic and political scientists without a speck of dirt under their fingernails” who served former President Barack Obama are making decisions now. He referenced the Obama administration’s failures in Benghazi, with Bowe Bergdahl, the Iraq War pull-out, the Iran nuclear deal, and other fatal decisions led by Antony Blinken, John Kerry, Susan Rice, Jake Sullivan, and other Democrats.

Never deterred from pitiful cliches, State Department spokesman Ned Price, who’s had a rough few days, still decided to issue a message to the Taliban Monday night.

After Price asked rogue terrorists to respect the “basic rights of the people,” avoid violence, and form “an inclusive government,” those with IQs above 90 mercilessly mocked.