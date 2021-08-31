HORROR: Three-Year-Old American Boy Trapped in Afghanistan

A three-year-old California boy is one of roughly 200 Americans stranded in Afghanistan. The last American plane left yesterday. The boy and his family were left behind.

The child is a citizen of the U.S., has an American passport, and was born near Sacramento. His parents are permanent residents of the U.S. The child’s identity and that of his family are being hidden to protect their safety, according to ABC 7.

Joe Biden left a 3-year-old American behind… "This three-year-old boy was born near Sacramento; his passport shows he is a US citizen, and he's going through a harrowing ordeal right now, unable to escape Afghanistan."https://t.co/8KNxEmv3IB — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 31, 2021

Veterans advocate James Brown told San Francisco’s ABC 7, “I received a call Sunday morning at about 6 a.m. from a friend of mine who’s an active duty Marine Corps officer stationed overseas, and he basically felt like his hands were tied and he needed some help getting this family out.”

Brown had been working since Sunday to get the family to the Kabul airport and then to the United States. He decided to contact Representative Jackie Speier for assistance.

Speier wrote a letter hoping to help. ABC 7 obtained a copy of the letter, addressed to “To Whom It May Concern,” in which Speier wrote: “I believe it is of particular and urgent concern that these individuals be allowed to pass through the gate and be given safe refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport … so that they might be available for departure.”

The family brought that letter with them to the Kabul airport, hoping to get through the gates and evacuate. Instead of passing through to the airport, the family was stopped at a Taliban checkpoint and attacked by guards. They were physically beaten before they were able to escape.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul will remain closed for the time being. All U.S. diplomats have been moved to Doha, Qatar, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We will continue our relentless efforts to help Americans, foreign nationals, and Afghans leave Afghanistan if they choose,”Blinken added. Joe Biden famously stated every American who wanted to leave Afghanistan would be rescued.

